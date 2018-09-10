Humboldt Broncos player Morgan Gobeil is shown in this undated handout photo. Gobeil who suffered a brain injury in a hockey bus crash in Saskatchewan still has a long road to recovery. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Saskatchewan Health Authority

Humboldt Broncos bus crash survivor still has a long recovery ahead: family

Morgan Gobeil is recovering but will still be in hospital for a few more months

A Humboldt Broncos player who suffered a brain injury in a hockey bus crash in Saskatchewan still has a long road to recovery.

The family of Morgan Gobeil says in a statement that the 19-year-old is recovering but will still be in hospital for a few more months.

They say he suffered a significant brain injury in April when the Broncos team bus and transport truck collided at a highway crossing, and that the months since the crash have been difficult.

Sixteen people, including 10 players, were killed and 13 players were injured.

Gobeil’s family says he’s a “tough kid” and is using all the determination that made him successful in sports and school to keep moving forward.

They say they believe he’s getting better every day.

RELATED: Paralyzed Humboldt Broncos player learns old skills after accident

“We have said that from day one,” said the statement from his family. “We also know his journey is a long one.”

“He’s now focused on rehabilitation, where he participates in physio, occupational and speech therapies and does all this with a good demeanor.”

They say Gobeil knows he was in a bus accident, but he doesn’t know the extent of what happened.

Last week, the family of Layne Matechuk said he also isn’t fully aware of what happened on the night of the crash.

Matechuk, 18, also suffered a brain injury from the collision and is struggling to get his speech back.

Both families have expressed gratitude to the first responders at the scene and medical staff in the hospital.

The Gobeil family also addressed the ongoing support from people around the world in their statement.

“Because Morgan does not yet know the gravity of the accident, he is unaware of the overwhelming support that has poured in from across the world,” they said. “However, we want everyone to know that we, his family, are.”

RELATED: Capitals player taking Stanley Cup to Humboldt

The latest update comes as the Broncos prepare to play their home opener against the Nipawin Hawks this Wednesday.

The Broncos were on their way to a Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League playoff game against Nipawin when the crash occurred April 6.

The driver of the transport truck, Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, was not injured. He is charged with 16 counts of dangerous driving causing death and 13 counts of dangerous driving causing bodily injury.

He is next to appear in court in Melfort, Sask., on Oct. 2.

RCMP have not released details of their investigation other than to say the truck was in the intersection at the time the two vehicles collided.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Voter registration push begins for B.C. referendum
Next story
City selects natural Maple Ridge as theme for new street banners

Just Posted

Maple Ridge gets grant for energy efficient Albion centre

Trying for building that uses no energy

Campfire ban lifted for Coastal Fire Centre

There have been 135 human-caused wildfires in the region since April 1

Letter: Bill C 71 will do nothing to fight gangs, curb gun violence

‘Firearms are strictly enforced in Canada.’

Looking Back: Asking the right question

One of the most prominent aspects of our Maple Ridge Museum services… Continue reading

Lakers take 3-0 Mann Cup lead with 11-6 victory over Burrards

Shawn Evans becomes all-time assists leader with eight assists in tonight’s matchup

LIVE: B.C., New York first responders remember fallen 9-11 comrades

A memorial ride was followed by a ceremony at the park between the U.S. and Canadian border crossing

VIDEO: Young B.C. musician sings with the Foo Fighters

Stranger Than Fiction’s Madi Duncan from Port Alberni was invited up on stage at the Vancouver show

Violent, high-risk offender to live in Metro Vancouver

Bryan Kelly has a history of assault, drug offences and firearms posession

Around the BCHL: Wenatchee Wild’s Christophe Fillion BCHL Player of the Week

Around the BCHL is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

VIDEO: 9/11 anniversary gives perspective to NAFTA impasse, Freeland says

Canada’s foreign affairs minister underlined anniversary at start of another day of trade talks

Trudeau cautions Canadians about toking before travel

PM was asked what he would say to a U.S. border guard if he was asked if he had ever tried cannabis

Vision Vancouver mayoral hopeful withdraws

Outgoing Mayor Gregor Robertson’s party says it will focus on supporting its other candidates

Plane missing since Nov. 2017 located in Glacier National Park

The plane was en-route from Penticton to Edmonton with two people onboard when it went missing

B.C. First Nations woman walking to stop the violence

Marilyn Charleyboy from Tsideldel (Alexis Creek) First Nation is walking to raise awareness about violence in First Nations communities.

Most Read