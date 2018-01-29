Hundreds line up for homeless shelter info session in Maple Ridge

People from both sides of the issue in attendance

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows MLA Lisa Beare listened to concerns from people in the community. Maple Ridge-Mission MLA Bob D’Eith was also in attendance. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

Hundreds of people lined up for half an hour or longer to get into the information session about a new homeless shelter proposal in Maple Ridge that B.C. Housing hosted on Monday.

Some people saw the lineup leading into the hall at the Haney Presbyterian church and walked away.

Inside, representatives from B.C. Housing, Darrell Pilgrim of the Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries, Bill Briscall of RainCity Housing, and both local MLAs, Lisa Beare and Bob D’Eith, and others were engaging members of the public.

The province has proposed new supportive housing at 11749 and 11761 Burnett St. – 40 new supportive homes and relocation of up to 40 shelter beds with 24/7 staffing and support.

The province has also proposed 60 new affordable rental units at 21375 Lougheed Hwy. – as homes for low-income families and seniors

Temporary modular homes, up to 55 units, for the homeless are also being planned, but a location has not been determined. Again, the province is promising 27/4 staffing and support for these facilities.

Some attending were impressed, some were not, and most still have unanswered questions.

“There’s a consensus in the room from the community that the current situation is unsustainable. We all know that. We all know we can’t continue with the way things are,” Beare (Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge) said after listening for the first half of the four-hour drop-in session.

“I’m happy the provincial government is addressing all levels of the housing spectrum with this proposal,” added Beare, who is a member of cabinet and the Tourism, Arts and Culture. “There’s a number of different projects that address not only the immediate crisis we have in our community, but also our families and our seniors that are in need.

“The housing crisis is being felt all across the province, and it’s important that we as a city recognize we have citizens in all spectrums who need help.”

Asked if she had been hearing complaints that the province had not consulted the community about the Burnett Street shelter, Beare answered: “Well, we’re here listening to people tonight.”

She added there will be another engagement session in early February, time and place to be determined, and the public will still be able to have its say through the city property rezoning process.

Will the projects change based on public feedback?

“These are conversations we are going to have to have once we have had these community engagements, and once we hear what the public is saying,” she said.

“There’s a mix [positive and negative] in the room, but mainly what I’m hearing is the situation needs to be fixed, and that’s what we’re doing.”

Manuel Piva said he lives a block away from the proposed shelter on Burnett St. and wants to know if there will be an increase in security and RCMP patrols in the neighbourhood.

“I don’t want anything happening to my house,” he said.

He also questioned how the provincial government came up with the site.

“Our MLA Lisa [Beare] seems to think Golden Ears elementary being 750 metres away is not going to be a big deal,” adding his partner’s children attend that school.

“I have no problem helping people out, but right in our backyards? That doesn’t fly with me.”

Kat Wahamaa, who lost her son to a fentanyl overdose, said she was happy to see how much the province is willing to give Maple Ridge.

“It’s a huge infusion of resources to our community, on various fronts of housing, and I’m very excited and I’m thankful that it’s happening,” she said.

Louise Mclure said she would have preferred a town hall style meeting, where residents could ask questions, rather than representatives of the agencies involved in front of poster boards with graphics and written information.

“And then I stepped out for a minute to say hi to a friend, and they wouldn’t let me back in,” she said.

Ryan Svendsen, who lives close to Alouette Heights with his family, said he has seen a big change in his neighbourhood over the last three years, due to residents at the facility apparently using drugs.

“There are a lot of people who are rightfully skeptical of the harm reduction model,” he said. “What would it take for the proponents of that to admit defeat of their model, because from the outside looking in, it looks like it’s failing.”

“People get labelled as haters in this town, but tough love is what it is.”

Bob Goos, a retired Lutheran pastor and former chair of the Friends in Need Food Bank who previously ran for Maple Ridge council, also said he supports the start of a process to build a shelter.

He and his wife deliver new socks to the residents of the Anita Place Tent City on a regular basis. He collected 175 pairsover the weekend.

Goos said he didn’t feel hostility from people who oppose the camp at the Monday meeting.

“I’ve lived here 30 years and I know a lot of people, and a lot of them have a different view than I, but I’m old enough to still believe that we can differ in our opinions and still be friends and respectful of one another,” he said.

“I hope people are open to listening and to new ideas.”

Bob Dmitrieff, a teacher at Thomas Haney secondary, said he has not heard teachers and students who have fears about the proximity of the shelter to the school.

“No matter where you put a location in Maple Ridge … we have 30 elementary schools in Maple Ridge. It is going to be very difficult to find a location where there is not an elementary school within a few blocks.”