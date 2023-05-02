Hundreds of Maple Ridge residents sign petition against townhouse development

The larger property would be the site of 52 townhomes. (Special to The News)

Maple Ridge city council reviewed a petition opposing a pair of townhouse developments along Dewdney Trunk Road that would add a combined 68 units in the Cottonwood neighbourhood.

The first development is 52 units at 236th Street and Dewdney Trunk Road, and the second is 16 units at 23682 Dewdnery Trunk Rd.

“It is vital to have proper infrastructure in place before moving forward with the building of new developments,” said a letter that accompanied the petition. The letter was signed by John and Marie Robson, Gerald and Rebecca Kozol, Todd and Debbie Jacques, and also Don and Helen Homer.

They added they are writing on behalf of concerned Cottonwood neighbourhood residents, and included a petition with 248 signatures.

Their concerns are around a lack of emergency access, traffic congestion, a lack of signage and that local schools are at capacity.

READ ALSO: West Kelowna couple robbed of everything in Mexico

“Traffic flow in our neighbourhood has been an absolute nightmare for years,” said the letter. “The addition of the new developments will create traffic congestion that will most definitely overwhelm our neighbourhood.”

The plan for one open access to the 52-unit development and narrow streets will be dangerous in an emergency, and would make fire response difficult, said the letter.

The opponents asked for a four-way stop at 119th Avenue and 236th Streets, a full traffic light at Dewdney Trunk Road and 236th Street, and a three-way stop for Cottonwood Drive and 119th Avenue. They also asked that the developments wait until there is more capacity the school system.

There is a commercial building between the two properties that is the home of The Furniture Centre and Bartle and Gibson Plumbing Supply. property already zoned commercial.

The smaller property is already zoned service industrial, and the larger residential.

The applicant for the 52-unit development is Alvair Development Ltd., and for the smaller development the applicant is listed as Nordel Development.

Council received the petition into the record.