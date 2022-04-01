Const. Jason Rouillier clocks drivers as they pass through the school zone outside Albion Elementary on Thursday, March 31. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

Hundreds of ‘positive tickets’ handed out by RCMP in front of Maple Ridge school

Think Of Me campaign took place outside five elementary schools on Thursday, March 31

RCMP were out in full force on Thursday, March 31, handing out tickets – but mainly “positive” ones.

Police gave out 250 “positive tickets” during the annual Think Of Me campaign took place in front Albion and Yennadon elementary schools in Maple Ridge and Davie Jones, Hyland Park, and Pitt Meadows elementary schools in Pitt Meadows where drivers were clocked going through school zones and pulled over if they were speeding or distracted.

Students at the various schools made hand-drawn tickets with pictures on them bringing awareness to the dangers of speeding through school zones.

Albion students lined the fence chanting “keep us safe” when drivers were pulled over.

Barry Henderson, vice principal at Albion Elementary, the first stop of the campaign, thought program was wonderful.

“Albion is situated on 240th which is a very busy road,” he explained, adding that he has seen drivers speed through the school zone at speeds he estimates to be about 50, 60, and sometimes even about 70 km/h.

“It’s a big issue for us,” he said.

About 45 Albion students poured their creativity into the tickets that were handed out in front of their school: one Grade 1/2 class, one Grade 4 class, and the diversity club, noted Henderson.

READ MORE: B.C. man nets $1,750 fine for speeding 70 kilometres over limit in Alberta

ALSO: 6 vehicles impounded after excessive speeding in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

When a person is pulled over the hand-drawn cards are given to the drivers to say, “thank you of thinking of me when you are driving through this school zone and that you leave your phone alone because it’s distracted driving month,” explained Kate Woochuk with ICBC, adding that a person is five times more likely to crash their car with a cell phone in their hand.

And not everybody received a warning along 240th Street, 7 were given actual speeding tickets, and one person received a 24 hour drug related suspension.

“We regularly receive public complaints regarding speed being a problem in all of our school zones,” said Corp. Julie Klaussner with the Ridge Meadows detachment.

“Please, just take a second to check your speed and be thoughtful of your surroundings. A split decision to look away from the road or go too fast could be the difference in a child being injured, or worse, killed.”

Const. Jason Rouillier pulls a driver over outside Albion Elementary on Thursday, March 31. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

