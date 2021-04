Power went out at 9:17 a.m.

The scope of the power outage in Maple Ridge Wednesday morning. (Google Maps/Special to The News)

Hundreds of homes are without power this morning in Maple Ridge.

BC Hydro is reporting that power went out at 9:17 a.m. and has affected 465 residences from 219 Street east to 224 Street and from 122 Avenue north to Abernethy Way.

Crews are currently on their way and are expected to arrive at about 10:40 a.m. to investigate.

• More to come as details become available.

