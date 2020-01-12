Hundreds were without power Sunday morning in Maple Ridge. (B.C. Hydro map)

Hundreds without power in Maple Ridge Sunday

Temperatures expected to plummet to -12 C tonight

More than 300 people were without power in Maple Ridge Sunday morning after snow blanketed the region with more still to come.

As of 9:30 a.m. there were seven outages in the area. The largest one was from the Ruskin area of Maple Ridge into Mission that saw 419 with no power. B.C. Hydro said they expect to have power restored to that area at about 10:45 a.m. Sunday morning and blamed trees across the power lines for the outage.

RELATED: Nearly 6,000 customers without power in Lower Mainland: BC Hydro

There were also 111 households affected east of Graham St. and west of 286 Street from Dewdney Trunk Road to 108 Ave. in the Ruskin area as well. The cause of this outage is under investigation.

Another 63 were without power between Dewdney Trunk Road and 125 Avenue from 250 Street to 256 Street. And from Dewdney Trunk Road to Blue Mountain Crescent and from 271 Street to Garibaldi Street another 58 homes were affected.

Between 252 Street and 108 Avenue and 110 Avenue and 102 Avenue there were 14 without power and less that five without power in the 11200 block along 272 Street.

Less than five households were without power in Pitt Meadows due to wires down.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning with two to four centimetres expected by Sunday, 10 cm over higher terrain. Flurries are expected to end near midnight over night and they are calling for a 60 per cent chance of flurries Tuesday night as well.

Freezing temperatures are expected to last all week with temperatures tonight predicted to plummet to -12 C.

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATED: BC Ferries cancels several ferries Sunday following weather predictions

Just Posted

Hundreds without power in Maple Ridge Sunday

Temperatures expected to plummet to -12 C tonight

Looking Back: Sunday shopping starts in Maple Ridge

‘Horse was out of the barn with no going back.’

Citizen Ink: Politics will define the legacies of the 2020s

‘Populism is not a dirty word.’

Off-leash dog killed by car that ‘zoomed’ off near Pitt Meadows dike

Photos of driver and license plate provided to police.

Ashlie acclaimed Liberal candidate in Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows

Next provincial election is Oct. 16, 2021.

Prime Minister Trudeau to attend Edmonton memorial service for crash victims

There were dozens of Canadians among the 176 people killed in last Wednesday’s tragedy

UPDATED: BC Ferries cancels several ferries Sunday following weather predictions

Many routes may be affected, BC Ferries warned in a Tweet

Nearly 6,000 customers without power in Lower Mainland: BC Hydro

No estimates for when power will return

B.C. human rights commissioner asks Canadian government to halt Coastal GasLink

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip of the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs said he welcomed the pronouncement

Elections Canada says Wexit Canada is eligible to run candidates federally

A Wexit Canada Facebook post says it plans to nominate 104 candidates

VIDEO: Two nights in a row, Spokane defeats Vancouver Giants

G-Men host Victoria on Langley Events Centre ice Sunday, for a 4 p.m. game

UBC grad and sister killed in Iran plane crash had bright futures ahead, close friend says

Asadi-Lari siblings Mohammad Hussein and Zeynab were two of 57 Canadians aboard downed Flight PS752

Australian couple staying in B.C. says fires in their state double the size of Vancouver Island

‘This is a warning,’ said Ross McKinney

Boeser nets a pair to lift Canucks past Sabres 6-3

Vancouver breaks two-game losing skid

Most Read