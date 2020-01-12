Hundreds without power in Maple Ridge Sunday

More than 300 people were without power in Maple Ridge Sunday morning after snow blanketed the region with more still to come.

As of 9:30 a.m. there were seven outages in the area. The largest one was from the Ruskin area of Maple Ridge into Mission that saw 419 with no power. B.C. Hydro said they expect to have power restored to that area at about 10:45 a.m. Sunday morning and blamed trees across the power lines for the outage.

RELATED: Nearly 6,000 customers without power in Lower Mainland: BC Hydro

There were also 111 households affected east of Graham St. and west of 286 Street from Dewdney Trunk Road to 108 Ave. in the Ruskin area as well. The cause of this outage is under investigation.

Another 63 were without power between Dewdney Trunk Road and 125 Avenue from 250 Street to 256 Street. And from Dewdney Trunk Road to Blue Mountain Crescent and from 271 Street to Garibaldi Street another 58 homes were affected.

Between 252 Street and 108 Avenue and 110 Avenue and 102 Avenue there were 14 without power and less that five without power in the 11200 block along 272 Street.

Less than five households were without power in Pitt Meadows due to wires down.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning with two to four centimetres expected by Sunday, 10 cm over higher terrain. Flurries are expected to end near midnight over night and they are calling for a 60 per cent chance of flurries Tuesday night as well.

Freezing temperatures are expected to last all week with temperatures tonight predicted to plummet to -12 C.

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter