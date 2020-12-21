Hundreds without power in Maple Ridge

One outage in southeast part of city is affecting over 600 customers

A power outage in the south eastern section of Maple Ridge is affecting over 600 customers. (BC Hydro outages map)

Hundreds are without power in Maple Ridge on one of the coldest days of the season so far.

There are six power outages across the city this afternoon, the largest of which is affecting 618 customers in the southeast part of the city.

READ MORE: First snowfall in Maple Ridge

The area, located north of River Road, east of Grant Avenue, south of Dewdney Trunk Road, and west of 280th Street, has been without power since 3:30 p.m.

There are also smaller power outages in the Webster’s Corners, and Silver Valley neighbourhoods, as well as one in the 26000 block of Lougheed Highway, and another on 210 Street just north of Golden Ears Way.

All outages are listed as under investigation by BC Hydro.



ronan.p.odoherty@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

maple ridgepower outages