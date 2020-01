Hundreds of households were without power Sunday afternoon due to a fallen tree.

The outage happened just before 3 p.m. in the Whonnock area, west of 280 Street and east of Grant Avenue, from Dewdney Trunk Road to Lougheed Highway.

As of 4 p.m. there were 615 households still without power.

Crews are on site and estimate that it will take until 7 p.m. to restore power to the area.

