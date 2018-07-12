Hurricane Chris to make landfall in Newfoundland as post-tropical storm

Environment Canada says Chris was about 372 kilometres southwest of Sable Island early Thursday morning.

Heavy rain and strong winds are expected to hammer parts of eastern Newfoundland today as hurricane Chris tracks towards the region.

Environment Canada says Chris was about 372 kilometres southwest of Sable Island early Thursday morning and is expected to weaken into a post-tropical storm as it moves northeast and tracks over the southeastern tip of the Avalon Peninsula Thursday evening.

Rain warnings have been issued for some eastern parts of the province, where up to 70 millimetres of rain could fall Thursday afternoon and evening.

The national weather forecaster warned that similar tropical air masses have produced rainfall rates of up to 25 millimetres per hour, so flash floods and water pooling on roads is possible.

As well, wind gusts of up to 100 kilometres an hour are expected for parts of the Avalon Peninsula including St. John’s, N.L.

Forecasters say ocean swells of up to eight metres are possible where Chris makes landfall, while other areas can expect ocean swells of up to five metres.

Ocean swells along the Atlantic coast of Nova Scotia could reach up to three metres today.

Related: Newfoundland wakes to snow in June

Related: Summer snow falls in parts of Newfoundland: ‘Never seen it this late in June’

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.