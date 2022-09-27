Hurricane Ian forces NASA to delay Artemis I moon mission again

NASA has been forced to pull its Artemis I moon rocket off the launch pad as Hurricane Ian approaches.

According to NASA, the rocket will be moved back into its engineering workshop to protect it from the storm. Hurricane Ian is currently moving through the Gulf of Mexico, and is expected to make landfall in Florida on Tuesday (Sept. 27).

Meteorologists have forecast high winds and heavy rain for the Kennedy Space Center.To protect the multi-billion-dollar rocket, NASA plans to use a massive tractor known as the Crawler Transporter to slowly haul it back into the Vehicle Assembly Building. The decision will likely push the rocket’s maiden flight back to November, the latest in a number of delays since its was initially supposed to launch at the end of August.

NASA’s Artemis mission is the first in a series of missions meant to return humans to the surface of the moon. The initial uncrewed flight will be a safety demonstration of the ship’s hardware.The next scheduled launch will carry astronauts on a loop around the moon in 2024. In late 2025, the Artemis-III mission is scheduled to return astronauts to the lunar surface.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

NASAScience

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Northwest B.C. teens hailed as heroes for stopping runaway school bus
Next story
BC NDP retreats to central Vancouver Island as caucus shares summer stories

Just Posted

The City of Maple Ridge is inviting residents to take part in the Community Check-In Survey. (City of Maple Ridge/Facebook)
Maple Ridge residents can vote on desired facilities and activities for master plan

(Special to The News)
Mainland Junior B hockey leagues announce new partnership

Lukas Ravenstein (6) goes back for the puck with a forechecker right behind him. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Ridge Meadows Flames win two in hot start to season

Joan Martin turned 107-years-old Sept. 12. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Maple Ridge super-centenarian turns 107

Pop-up banner image