Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Cuba as it approaches Florida

Early on Sept. 27, Hurricane Ian strengthened to a major Category 3 storm as it made landfall in western Cuba, just southwest of the town of La Coloma in the Pinar Del Río province.

According to the National Hurricane Centre, Ian slammed into Cuba around 4:30 a.m. ET with maximum sustained winds of 125 miles per hour. Cuban authorities have said that hundreds of thousands of people have been evacuated, and both emergency and medical personnel have been deployed.

Subscribe to Today In BC YouTube Channel HERE

Follow Today In BC on Instagram HERE

On Sept. 26, Ian passed by the nearby Cayman Islands with no reports of any major damage. Premier Wayne Panton said the British territory was, “very fortunate to have been spared the worst of a potentially very serious storm.”

Meanwhile, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a statewide emergency with a direct hit on Tampa Bay forecast as soon as Sept. 28.

“That’s going to cause a huge amount of storm surge. You’re going to have flood events. You’re going to have a lot of different impacts,” DeSantis said.

“This storm is trending to slow down, which means it could potentially sit on top of us for 47 hours,” said Cathie Perkins, director of Pinellas County Emergency Management. “That’s a lot of rain, and it’s not going to be able to drain out quickly.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CubaFloridahurricane

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Facebook says it removed accounts from China that attempted to interfere in U.S. midterms
Next story
Vote in Ukraine’s Russia-held areas stokes tension with West

Just Posted

The City of Maple Ridge is inviting residents to take part in the Community Check-In Survey. (City of Maple Ridge/Facebook)
Maple Ridge residents can vote on desired facilities and activities for master plan

(Special to The News)
Mainland Junior B hockey leagues announce new partnership

Lukas Ravenstein (6) goes back for the puck with a forechecker right behind him. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Ridge Meadows Flames win two in hot start to season

Joan Martin turned 107-years-old Sept. 12. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Maple Ridge super-centenarian turns 107

Pop-up banner image