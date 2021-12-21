Husband charged in death of Naomi Onotera appears in court

Obnes Regis, the husband of Langley City teacher Naomi Onotera, who is charged with her death, made a brief appearance in Surrey Provincial Court on Tuesday morning, Dec. 21, under a ban that forbids publication of details.
He will return to court on Thursday morning, Dec. 23.
Regis, 49, was arrested Friday, Dec. 17 and charged with manslaughter and indignity to human remains in the disappearance of Onotera, who was reported missing more than three months ago.
At the same time, forensic investigators returned to the family home in Langley City.
On Saturday, Dec. 18, a small four-door vehicle was seen being towed from the scene, under the supervision of police.
By Monday, police had left the scene.
Sgt. David Lee, spokesman for the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT), confirmed that the remains of Onotera had been located, but would not say where.
