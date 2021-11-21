Hwy. 1 between Chilliwack, Hope opens to essential traffic only

Near the No. 3 Road exit as seen from Highway 1 on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

As Highway 1 opens to essential traffic, travel on the Lougheed Highway also remains controlled as road crews work around the clock to restore normal travel after last week’s flooding.

As of 7 p.m. Saturday, DriveBC confirmed Highway 1 is open to essential traffic only in both directions between exits 135 and 171 (Old Hope-Princeton Highway, Hope to east of Chilliwack). Expect delays due to congestion.

#BCHwy1 is open to ESSENTIAL TRAVEL ONLY from #Popkum to #HopeBC from previous mudslide. Single lane traffic in both directions. Please use caution. The road remains CLOSED from #Abbotsford to #Chilliwack. https://t.co/XYJsGgiqo0 — DriveBC (@DriveBC) November 21, 2021

Highway 7 west of Agassiz (heading into Harrison Mills/Mount Woodside) is open for regular, two-way travel. As rain is expected throughout this week, drivers are advised to drive t conditions and watch for crews.

Highway 7 between Agassiz and Hope is restricted to essential travel only. There are checkpoints in place between the intersections of Highway 7 and 9 in Agassiz and Highways 7 and 1 in Hope, and travel restrictions are being enforced.

The Ministry of Transportation states essential travel includes:

Transporting essential goods and supplies (fuel, food, water, etc.)

Transporting livestock or agricultural products

Returning to a farm to care for animals

Responding to search and rescue and other emergency operations

Urgent medical treatments

Transporting essential personnel

Highway repair and maintenance

Returning to your principal home

Assisting vulnerable or at-risk people

Exercising an Indigenous or treaty right

At this time, don’t travel on restricted roadways for:

Vacation and tourism

Visiting family or friends for social reasons

Recreational activities

Casual shopping

The District of Kent and Village of Harrison Hot Springs remain under states of local emergency. As of Friday morning, there are no further restrictions in either Harrison or the District of Kent on non-essential water usage.

The Village of Harrison Hot Springs announced the Miami River Greenway is closed due to high water levels, and East Sector Lands will remain closed until further notice.

The 6500 block of Rockwell Drive in the Harrison Hot Springs area remains under Any residents from the evacuated area of Rockwell Drive that needs accommodations through emergency support services are asked to register at ess.gov.bc.ca or email missioness@mission.ca.

Any questions concerning evacuation can be directed to eoc@kentbc.ca.

