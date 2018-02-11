Air ambulances respond to a Hwy. 5 vehicle incident. (Stu Leatherdale/Twitter)

UPDATE: Ambulances respond to multi-vehicle Hwy. 5 crash south of Merritt

Hwy. 5 is closed northbound between Merritt and Hope

A vehicle incident has both northbound and one southbound lane closed between Hope and Merritt on Hwy. 5.

The incident seems to have occurred near Larson Hill, about 35 kilometre south of Merritt, but the DriveBC highway cam for the area is currently out-of-service.

A BC Emergency Health Services spokesperson confirmed that three ambulances and one air ambulance responded to the multi-vehicle crash just before 12:30 p.m.

Patients are being treated on scene.

A driver in the area told Black Press Media that a semi-truck appears to be involved.

Anyone driving north from Hope should take Hwy. 1 or Hwy. 3 as a detour.

RCMP have not yet responded to a request for comment.

More to come.

Previous story
Petition calls for more air ambulances in rural B.C.

Just Posted

Brain injured poet ‘Wayfaring Wondrously’ with second book

Hélène Levasseur will be reading from new book Feb. 15 at the Maple Ridge Public Library

On Cooking: Pan-fried oysters for Valentine’s Day

With chipotle mayo.

Flames clinch jr. B conference title

Ryley Lanthier scores OT winner against Port Moody.

High school e-report cards now district-wide

All Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows secondary schools now issue e-report cards.

Gardening: The hacker’s guide to pruning

A simple guide to better pruning outcomes.

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: B.C. athletes move one step closer to the podium

Canadians fell short of medalling in the first day of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics

Crosby hits 400 career goals

Penguins’ captain becomes 95th player to reach milestone

UPDATE: Air ambulance responds to Hwy. 5 crash south of Merritt

Hwy. 5 is closed northbound between Merritt and Hope

Petition calls for more air ambulances in rural B.C.

Not enough advanced life support, trauma care advocates say

B.C. VIEWS: Fixing the real problem at ICBC

Car insurance ‘dumpster fire’ mainly lawyer fees, neglected serious injuries

Lots of Olympic love for Penticton’s Andi Naude

It was a heartbreaking finish for Naude at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics

71 dead after Russian passenger plane crashes

The plane was headed from Moscow to Orsk

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: B.C. athletes score their first medals in PyeongChang

It was a day of wins in hockey, snowboarding and freestyle skiing

Rush too much for Stealth

First quarter struggles a continuing concerning trend for Stealth after 16-9 loss at Langley Events Centre

Most Read