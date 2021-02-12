‘I believe my seizure caused the accident,’ accused on trial for fatal Surrey crash tells court

Rituraj Kaur Grewal was driving her dad’s black sedan Cadillac when it slammed into Selje’s car at 142 km/h, at 176th Street and 64th Avenue in Surrey in 2017

The 26-year-old Surrey woman who is on trial for criminal negligence causing death for the May 3, 2017 traffic crash that killed 17-year-old Travis Selje testified Friday that she has epilepsy and “I believe my seizure caused the accident.”

Rituraj Kaur Grewal was driving her dad’s black sedan Cadillac when it slammed into Selje’s car at 142 km/h, at 176th Street and 64th Avenue in Surrey.

“I think the court should know,” she said, that whenever she passes by Selje’s roadside memorial near the crash site, “I do pray for him and his family. I do feel terrible about this accident.”

Grewal told the court she doesn’t recall weaving in and out of traffic, or speeding, and has “no recollection at all” of the fatal crash.

Her trial is being heard at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster.

Asked if she was trying to commit suicide, Grewal replied “absolutely not.” Asked if she used any drugs or alcohol on the day of the crash, she replied “absolutely not.”

Asked about the presence of oxycodone in her blood, Grewal said she used it on the weekend prior to the crash, which happened on the following Wednesday night. Why was she using oxycodone? “I used it for my excruciating painful migraine at the moment,” Grewal said. “I used it occasionally.”

What about the “crack pipe” police found in her jacket pocket? “A few weeks before the accident I was using it to smoke Cannabis oil,” Grewal told the court.

More to come…



