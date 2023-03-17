ICARS investigates single-vehicle collision in Pitt Meadows

ICARS was called in to investigate a serious vehicle crash in Pitt Meadows on Friday afternoon. (The News file)

The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) is currently investigating a single-vehicle collision in Pitt Meadows that has led to an individual being hospitalized, according to the Ridge Meadows RCMP.

On Friday afternoon, sometime before 3 p.m., a vehicle collision occurred at a private residence in the 18200-block of Old Dewdney Trunk Road.

#LMDICARS has deployed to the 18200 Old Dewdney Trunk Road, #MapleRidge for a serious vehicle incident. Expect delays in the area as our team works to identify and collect evidence. Please drive with care. #PittMeadows @LMDRCMP @AM730Traffic @CityNewsTraffic — CPL. Dave NOON (@CplNoon) March 17, 2023

The incident involved only one vehicle, and met the criteria to call in ICARS, which happens when severe or fatal injuries occur, explained the Ridge Meadows watch commander.

The officer revealed that an individual was transported to hospital, but would not comment any further until family members could be properly notified.

RELATED: RCMP is keeping its eye on distracted driving in Maple Ridge

The watch commander explained that there was no threat to the public and that a few RCMP members remained on the scene but would be wrapping up shortly.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.