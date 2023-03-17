ICARS was called in to investigate a serious vehicle crash in Pitt Meadows on Friday afternoon. (The News file)

ICARS was called in to investigate a serious vehicle crash in Pitt Meadows on Friday afternoon. (The News file)

ICARS investigates single-vehicle collision in Pitt Meadows

Crash occurred on Friday afternoon on Old Dewdney Trunk Road

The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) is currently investigating a single-vehicle collision in Pitt Meadows that has led to an individual being hospitalized, according to the Ridge Meadows RCMP.

On Friday afternoon, sometime before 3 p.m., a vehicle collision occurred at a private residence in the 18200-block of Old Dewdney Trunk Road.

The incident involved only one vehicle, and met the criteria to call in ICARS, which happens when severe or fatal injuries occur, explained the Ridge Meadows watch commander.

The officer revealed that an individual was transported to hospital, but would not comment any further until family members could be properly notified.

RELATED: RCMP is keeping its eye on distracted driving in Maple Ridge

The watch commander explained that there was no threat to the public and that a few RCMP members remained on the scene but would be wrapping up shortly.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Have a story tip? Email: brandon.tucker@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

car crashmaple ridgemotor vehicle crash

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vancouver Hyatt Regency apologizes to First Nations group after alleged discrimination

Just Posted

ICARS was called in to investigate a serious vehicle crash in Pitt Meadows on Friday afternoon. (The News file)
ICARS investigates single-vehicle collision in Pitt Meadows

Allen James Brooks was convicted of two counts of sexual assault in 2020 during a trial at the Port Coquitlam Courthouse. (The News files)
New trial for Maple Ridge man convicted of sexual assault

Rob Williams will be coaching the Team BC U17 boys box lacrosse team for the 2023 season. (The News files)
Maple Ridge coaches named to Team BC for box lacrosse

Amanda Hall took a shot recently at Alouette Lake, now that Golden Ears Provincial Park is open again to visitor. “I love to go here to think and relax. Rain or shine, winter or summer!” said Hall. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Perfect spot for rest and reflection

Pop-up banner image