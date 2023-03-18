(CSVAR Facebook Photo)

Ice climber dies after falling 30 feet near Golden

The incident happened near the Gibraltar ice climbs

An ice climber has died from his injuries after a fall near the Gibraltar ice climbs south of Golden.

On Thursday, March 9, the Columbia Valley Search and Rescue (CVSAR) responded to a call from the Columbia Valley RCMP to help find the ice climber. The Gibraltar ice climbs are just off of the Kootenay Forest Service Road.

The man fell approximately 30 feet and a friend and the worksite emergency services performed life-saving measures until B.C. Ambulance arrived on scene. The victim was transferred to hospital but died as he succumbed to this injuries.

“Our hearts are with the family and friends of the deceased and those involved in the incident,” said CVSAR on their Facebook page. “This has been a difficult month for the local outdoor community. Stay safe this spring.”

@aadwan02
ali.adwan@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATE: ICARS investigating fatal single-vehicle collision in Pitt Meadows

Just Posted

Rick Medhurst, a member since September, after hearing Jennings give a promotional talk about the men’s shed at the local legion, said it gets him out of the house. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Maple Ridge men’s shed build birdhouses for community causes

ICARS was called in to investigate a serious vehicle crash in Pitt Meadows on Friday afternoon. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The News)
UPDATE: ICARS investigating fatal single-vehicle collision in Pitt Meadows

Golden Eagle Golf Club hosted the first tournament of the MJT 2023 season from March 13-14. (MJT/Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows hosts the opening tournament of the MJT 2023 season

Colin Sharpe, principal of Pitt Meadows Secondary, noted the building had surpassed its best before date. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
IN OUR VIEW: Building new schools needs to be a bigger priority

Pop-up banner image