Ice storm forces close to a dozen people to evacuate their Mission homes

Friday’s ice storm in Mission has caused power lines and trees to fall.

Downed power lines caused by today’s ice storm has forced more than a dozen people from their homes.

The District of Mission has confirmed that several people were evacuated and taken to the Mission Leisure Centre after live wires fell and started some minor fires in the area of Third Ave. and Dunsmuir St.

Michael Boronowski, manager of civic engagement, said other factors including blown water mains and fallen trees forced people from their homes.

“The Emergency Operations Centre was opened at about 1 p.m. today as there have been more than 140 calls for service.”

Mission has closed several streets, for safety reasons, which has made it difficult for some people to make it home.

By the early evening, six streets had been closed and up to 18 people had been at the leisure centre. Boronowski said all of the people have now found other arrangements. Most are staying with friends or family but some have been given hotel rooms for the night.

The District is warning he public to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary.

District workers and BC Hydro are out in full force to clear trees, treat the roads and fix power lines.

In an email from the district to the Mission Record it states:

“Please respect first responders and work crews. If you see something already barricaded or taped-off we will be returning to address the issue and there is no need to call it in again.

“If you see new tree fall blocking roads call 604-820-3761. For downed power lines stay back 10 meters and call 911.”

It also lists the roads that are currently closed.

Roads Closed

Cade Barr at Knight / 14th

Stave Lake from Knight to 11th, and Prentis from Stave

Donatelli & Gaglardi

Hurd Street near the hospital

Dunsmuir from 9th to 11th

Nelson north of Bench

Keystone from Townline to Clay

Richards at Barr, Barr is impassable due to a large tree across the road

Cherry Ave. west of Charman St.

Nelson at Kenny.

For more visit mission.ca