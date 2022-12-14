Yellow tape around a house where a fatal shooting Tuesday night is being investigated by IHIT in the 9700-block of Windsor Street in Chilliwack on Dec. 14, 2022. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)

IHIT deployed to Chilliwack after fatal shooting Tuesday on Windsor Street

‘At this stage, this appears to be a targeted incident,’ says RCMP spokesperson

The RCMP regional homicide team is investigating a fatal shooting on Windsor Street Tuesday night (Dec. 13) in Chilliwack that appears to be a targeted incident at this stage.

Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) was deployed to Chilliwack shortly after the shooting was called in at just before 6 p.m. at a residence in the 9700-block of Windsor Street.

Frontline officers who rushed to the scene where they found an “unresponsive” man suffering from gunshot wounds.

“The man was transported to hospital where he died from his injuries,” according to Sgt. Krista Vrolyk spokesperson for UFVRD.

IHIT officers will be working with the Chilliwack RCMP and investigators are in the initial evidence gathering phase of this investigation.

“At this stage, this appears to be a targeted incident and it is not believed that there is a threat to the public at this time,” said Sgt. Vrolyk.

Investigators will determine whether this death has any links to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the IHIT Information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or to email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

READ MORE: IHIT deployed after 2 bodies found on South Sumas Road

