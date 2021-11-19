Homicide detectives are investigating after a man walked into a New Westminster coffee shop bleeding heavily Friday morning, Nov. 19, 2021. (Shane MacKichan photo)

IHIT investigating after man ‘heavily bleeding’ in New Westminster coffee shop dies

Man walked into coffee shop Friday morning

Homicide detectives are investigating after a man walked into a New Westminster coffee shop bleeding heavily Friday morning (Nov. 19).

Police were called to Waves Coffee House on Columbia Street at about 6:30 a.m. The man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries where he died.

IHIT investigators are requesting assistance from the public and are seeking witnesses who may have seen or overheard an altercation. Police are also asking anyone with residential or commercial video footage or dash cam video to come forward.

Police are in the early stages of this investigation and are currently in the evidence gathering phase. At this time, investigators do not believe this homicide is linked to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

“We understand there were witnesses to this incident and may be distressed by what they saw,” stated Sgt. Sanjay Kumar. “We encourage anyone who may have been affected by this morning’s incident to reach out to our Victim Assistance Unit.”

Anyone with information regarding this investigation can call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-4448. The Victim Assistance Unit can be reached at 604-529-2525.

