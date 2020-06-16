The RCMP’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is looking for tips into the death of Charles Klose who was found seen at approximately 12:45 p.m. on June 6, 2020 near the Bourquin Bus Loop in Abbotsford (right) and at approximately 3:30 p.m. near the Chilliwack Court House close to where he was found dead that night. (RCMP)

IHIT looking to retrace Fraser Valley homicide victim’s last steps

Police release photos of Charles ‘Chucky’ Klose from Abbotsford and Chilliwack the day he died

Homicide investigators are asking if anyone saw an Abbotsford man found dead in Chilliwack on June 6 in the hours leading up to his death late that night.

Charles Henry Klose was found at the back of the Scotiabank parking lot at Princess Avenue and Yale Road at 11 p.m. on June 6. Klose’s wounds were found to be the cause of foul play so the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) was called to investigate.

Known as “Chucky” on the streets, the 58-year-old was described as “kind and gentle” by those who knew him and met with him in an outreach capacity.

Described as “transient” by police, Klose had been living with a family in Abbotsford and visited Chilliwack frequently to be with friends.

• READ MORE: Homicide victim Chucky Klose described as ‘kind and gentle,’ ‘very forgiving’

• READ MORE: IHIT investigating homicide of 58-year-old Abbotsford man in Chilliwack

In a press release issued late Tuesday, IHIT said investigators have been collecting evidence and developing a timeline of Klose’s activities leading up to the discovery of his body.

Investigators released two photographs of Klose captured from video surveillance footage on the day of his murder, in the hopes that they will refresh the memories of potential witnesses.

“We have spoken to people who knew Charles and they have described him as a gentle man,” IHIT spokesperson Sgt. Frank Jang said. “We are asking the community to take a careful look at the new images of Charles and to contact us if you remember seeing him, particularly between 2 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Saturday, June 6.”

The first photo is from 12:45 p.m. near the Bourquin Exchange bus loop in Abbotsford where he took the bus to Chilliwack. The second photo is from near the Chilliwack Law Courts at 3:30 p.m., which is across the street from the Scotiabank where he was found dead seven-and-a-half hours later.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. Should you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
paul.henderson@theprogress.com

@PeeJayAitch
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Provinces want flexibility on using $14B in federal transfer funds: Moe

Just Posted

LETTER: Maple Ridge thrifter thrilled hospice store reopens

New procedures in place to make customers and staff safe while bargain hunting

Pitt Meadows spray park opening June 18

Harris Road Park’s spray park will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

TRAFFIC: crash in Maple Ridge causes traffic on Golden Ears Bridge

The incident was reported just before 8:30 a.m.

Pair of bear cubs and momma tranquilized after clash with dog

Maple Ridge firefighters had to pull a baby bear from 50 feet up in a tree after confrontation

Maple Ridge to recognize 2020 grads with light display at Memorial Peace Park and community cheer

Community cheer scheduled for June 20 and light display available all month

CERB to be extended by eight weeks amid gradual post-COVID reopening: Trudeau

Details to be rolled out on possible other CERB changes

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping The News to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

IHIT looking to retrace Fraser Valley homicide victim’s last steps

Police release photos of Charles ‘Chucky’ Klose from Abbotsford and Chilliwack the day he died

COVID-19: B.C. prepares for spas, resorts, recreational sports

11 new cases, one new outbreak in long-term care

Physical distancing for vehicles, horses, hikers urged in B.C.

B.C. Horse Council has signs available for rural roads

Inclusion of Indigenous reps after oil spill part of ‘reconciliation’: Suzuki Foundation

David Suzuki Foundation calls for transparency, inclusion of First Nations monitors after oil spills

Second CN Railway employee dies in B.C. within one month

Death happened at a northern B.C. facility

Dramatic sky in the East Kootenay during weekend storm

Thunderstorms rolled through the East Kootenay on Saturday, June 13

Bar brings back live music as B.C.’s top doc warns singing spreads COVID-19

‘The hardest part is reminding people that they can’t dance, which isn’t easy,’ pub operator says

Most Read