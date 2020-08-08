IHIT on scene of suspicious early-morning fire on rural Mission property

Entrance to Gunn Avenue property cordoned off while investigation takes place, updates coming

An IHIT officer outside the building where a fire took place around 2 a.m., Aug. 8. Mission’s Fire Rescue Service haas described the fire as suspicious. Patrick Penner / Mission Record.

Officers from the RCMP’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team are present at the scene of an early-morning structure fire in Mission.

RCMP and Mission Fire Rescue Service investigators on scene this morning were treating the fire as “suspicious,” said Mission’s assistant fire chief, Ian Glasgow.

He said firefighters responded to reports of the fire on Gunn Avenue around 2 a.m., Aug. 8.

“The fire’s extinguished. Firefighters are sticking around for fire investigations and putting out hot spots,” Glasgow said. “We don’t have much information at this point, we’re just conferring with the RCMP about next steps.”

The entrance to the rural property is cordoned off with police vehicles, and no clear fire damage was noticeable from the street.

The Mission Record has reached out to IHIT and the Mission RCMP detachment to inquire whether there is a homicide associated with the fire.

Suspicious structure fire on a rural #Missionbc property this morning around 2 a.m., fire department not saying much and IHIT is present on scene investigating pic.twitter.com/4GKmhFUZIf — Patrick Penner (@portmoodypigeon) August 8, 2020

A fire two days ago (Aug. 6) at a Mission summer camp was also being investigated as a possible arson.

