Sgt. Frank Jang provided the name of the victim during a media scrum in front of the crime scene at 11 a.m., April 8. Patrick Penner / Abbotsford News.

Sgt. Frank Jang provided the name of the victim during a media scrum in front of the crime scene at 11 a.m., April 8. Patrick Penner / Abbotsford News.

IHIT releases name of the homicide victim at Abbotsford homeless camp

No motive or suspects known yet in murder of 35-year-old Robert Nelson

The RCMP’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) released the name of the man murdered at an Abbotsford homeless camp last night.

During a media scrum in front of the crime scene, IHIT spokesperson Sgt. Frank Jang revealed the 35-year-old victim was one Robert Nelson.

“Right now we are doing everything we can to find out more about Mr. Nelson and his background, and why he was here last night,” Jang said. “But this is the part where we need the help of the community.”

The victim was likely living in the homeless encampment, but no motive or suspect is known to investigators at this time, Jang said, adding they don’t believe the violence was random.

“What we’ve seen, what we know so far since last night, tells us that this was targeted,” he said.

Investigators are currently trying to interview every resident of the camp, and are appealing for potential witnesses who may have driven by the site last night, Jang said.

He said officers are actively seeking video, either CTTV or dashcam footage, but the “semi-rural” area made the search difficult.

Emergency services responded to reports of a stabbing at 10:15 p.m., April 7, at the camp located at the intersection of Riverside Road and King Road, adjacent to the Lookout Society Riverside Winter Shelter.

VIDEO: Homicide at Abbotsford homeless camp

Jang could not say how many people are living in the camp, the number of camp residents being interviewed, or the level of co-operation they’ve received, only that investigators were thoroughly combing the entire area.

“We’re going to be here for awhile,” he said. “There’s a lot of debris and garbage, it might seem like garbage to a resident here, or to the untrained eye, but this could prove to be very important evidence for us.”

The crime scene covers a large area of the railway tracks beneath the bridge on Highway 1, which has been cordoned off by police tape in multiple sections.

“It’s really the people that knew him that can really fill in the blanks for us,” Jang said. “We’re going to be here as long as we have to.”

abbotsfordHomelessIHITstabbing

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Sgt. Frank Jang provided the name of the victim in front of the Abbotsford crime scene at 11 a.m., April 8. Patrick Penner / Abbotsford News.

Previous story
Outbreak at Maple Ridge hospital declared over
Next story
B.C. residents age 65+ can now register to get their COVID-19 vaccine

Just Posted

Restaurant patrons enjoy the weather on a patio in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, April 5, 2021. The province has suspended indoor dining at restaurants and pubs until at least April 19 in B.C. due to a spike in COVID-19 numbers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. sets new COVID-19 daily record with 1,293 cases Thursday

New order allows workplace closures when infections found

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Yennadon elementary added to Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows COVID-19 school exposures

Two cases at Real Canadian Superstore in Pitt Meadows

Ridge Meadows Hospital in Maple Ridge. (News files)
Outbreak at Maple Ridge hospital declared over

Fraser Health says there are no longer any cases at Ridge Meadows Hospital

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue has a new West Canyon Command base to manage searches. (Special to The News)
Ridge Meadows SAR has new base of operations

West Canyon Command fully functioning in Golden Ears park

The site that was originally planned for a school in Silver Valley’s Blaney Hamlet is before council for residential development. (Special to The News)
Former Silver Valley school site recommended for development

Maple Ridge council considers 20 houses where Blaney Hamlet school was planned

A man wearing a protective face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 checks his phone as the sun sets in English Bay in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, April 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
From now on, all COVID-19 cases in B.C. presumed to be more infectious variants: Henry

Whole genome sequencing will be used to monitor trends and emerging variants

A mink sniffs the air as he surveys the river beach in search of food, in meadow near the village of Khatenchitsy, 65 kilometres northwest of Minsk, Belarus on September 4, 2015. The Union of BC Indian Chiefs (UBCIC) is the latest group to speak out against mink farming in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Sergei Grits
Union of BC Indian Chiefs latest group to call for moratorium on B.C. mink farming

With other countries phasing out mink farming, time is now for province to follow suit, says union VP

A construction worker wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of COVID-19 in downtown Vancouver, on Sunday, November 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
WorkSafeBC can now shut down businesses due to COVID-19 transmission

The power to issue closure orders was granted as part of a public health order issued Thursday, April 8

The public health laboratory says providing precise figures for variant cases is challenging, in part because of the delay to complete whole-genome sequencing and because not all the samples can be sequenced. (Medicago)
Variants of concern higher than reported, but giving precise data challenging: BCCDC

Director Mel Krajden attributes it to a delay to complete whole-genome sequencing and not all the samples can be sequenced

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is shown at a clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
B.C. residents age 65+ can now register to get their COVID-19 vaccine

Vaccine registration is now open to people born in 1956 or earlier

All of the dogs are miniature dachshunds. Photo: BC SPCA All of the dogs are miniature dachshunds. Photo: BC SPCA All of the dogs are miniature dachshunds. Photo: BC SPCA All of the dogs are miniature dachshunds. Photo: BC SPCA
38 ‘fearful’ dogs living in ‘filthy’ conditions seized from Kamloops-area property: BC SPCA

The 10 adult dogs and 28 puppies were living in cages and covered in feces

A large area of the railway tracks beneath a bridge on Highway 1 has been cordoned off by police tape as investigators collect evidence. Patrick Penner / Abbotsford News.
IHIT releases name of the homicide victim at Abbotsford homeless camp

No motive or suspects known yet in murder of 35-year-old Robert Nelson

North Vancouver-Lonsdale MLA Bowinn Ma is going public about anti-Indigenous correspondence she’s received after the province granted Indigenous people 18 and older vaccination priority. (File photo)
MLA receives racist emails after B.C. prioritizes Indigenous people for COVID-19 vaccine

Bowinn Ma says the amount of anti-Indigenous sentiments she’s received in emails ‘has gone through the roof’

Most Read