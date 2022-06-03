IIO investigating man found in medical distress in Maple Ridge jail cells

Man discovered the morning of Thursday, May 12, at Ridge Meadows RCMP detachment

The Independent Investigations Office of BC is investigating an incident in Maple Ridge. (The News files)

The Independent Investigations Office of BC is investigating after a man was discovered in medical distress after being taken to the Ridge Meadows RCMP detachment.

At 10:15 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11, police responded to a call of an intoxicated man who was allegedly being aggressive in front of a residence in the 10300 block of 238A Street in Maple Ridge.

Responding officers placed the man under arrest and transported him to the cells at the detachment.

However, at about 5:15 a.m. the following morning, Thursday, May 12, the man was found to be in medical distress.

He was transported to the hospital for treatment and the Independent Investigations Office, IIO, was notified.

An investigation is now underway to determine what role, if any, police actions may have played in the man’s condition.

The IIO is the provincial independent civilian oversight agency of the police. It investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

The organization is asking any one with relevant information of this incident to contact the Witness Line toll-free at 1-855-446-8477 or by filling out the contact form at iiobc.ca/contact-us.

