IIO officer speak with Mountie at scene of fatal March 29 shootings. (Photo: Tom Zytaruk)

IIO say police shot man, woman at March 29 Surrey standoff

The Independent Investigation Office continues its investigation

The Independent Investigation Office says both the man and woman involved in a Whalley standoff on March 29 were shot dead by police.

The standoff saw roughly two dozen police vehicles, as well as an armoured vehicle, surround a home at a cul-de-sac near 132A Street and 100A Avenue. The IIO is investigating what led to the shooting. The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman died in hospital.

The Integrated Homicide Team is also conducting a parallel investigation.

READ ALSO FOCUS ON Surrey’s IIO: Keeping the cops accountable

READ ALSO: Surrey mom killed in hostage-taking remembered as ‘loving, sweet and kind-hearted’

According to a IIO update released Thursday morning its investigation “continues into all aspects of this matter, with the goal to determine whether police actions were lawful, proportionate and reasonable, or if any offence may have been committed.”

Meantime, the IIO has conducted more than 40 interviews with civilian and police witnesses, “and significant forensic work. The evidence gathered to date demonstrates that the male and the female both succumbed to injuries caused by shots fired from police.”

The IIO asks any witnesses who have not yet spoken with its investigators to call the IIO BC witness line at 1-855-446-8477.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. woman forced to celebrate 104th birthday in emergency room
Next story
Pitt Meadows will look at creating a cemetery

Just Posted

Longtime sports volunteer, former Gazette reporter passes away

‘There were a lot of people Brian touched’

Pitt Meadows will look at creating a cemetery

Place of remembrance and burial site have strong community support - Simpson

Home Show 2019: TransLink’s info bus will engage you

People invited to step in and learn about transit

A Maple Ridge art teacher helps students overcome anxiety

Philippa Glossop teaches glass fusing, painting, drawing, sculpture with clay, hand-built ceramics, hand building, textiles, collage and armature.

SRT to rock Ridge Meadows Home Show

Bands from the SRT School of Rock will be performing Saturday evening

VIDEO: 4 pups of endangered species of wolf born at Chicago zoo

The wolves have over the years been driven to the brink of extinction by hunting

Relatives to launch private search for plane missing in B.C. since 2017

Kamloops pilot Alex Simons and his girlfriend Sydney Robillard, of Lethbridge, Alta.

Eating your placenta can do more harm than good: B.C. study

Celebrities like Mayim Bialik, Blac Chyna, and Hilary Duff have all spoken highly of placentophagy

Corkscrew roller coaster at Playland comes to a permanent halt

The ride is being sold to make way for an expansion of the park

BC SPCA: Don’t drive with pets in the back of your truck

Society says the safest way to transport your furry friends is in a secured crate

April another lethargic month for Metro Vancouver home sales: Real estate board

Residential home sales last month were 43.1 per cent below the 10-year April sales average

MRI diagnostic scans increasing with night-time operations in B.C.

Procedures double for Northern Health, improving for Fraser, Island

Dog people tend to sing more, while cat people are more talkative with their pets new study finds

Pets also weigh heavily into the financial decisions of their owners

IIO say police shot man, woman at March 29 Surrey standoff

The Independent Investigation Office continues its investigation

Most Read