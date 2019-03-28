‘I’ll miss you all’: Facebook message posted moments before fatal Surrey crash

Neighbours report seeing police at nearby home in days before mother and sons found dead in wreck

A young man identified by neighbours of a South Surrey home as one of the three people dead following a crash on the 32 Avenue Diversion Tuesday morning left a disturbing message on Facebook just moments before the tragedy.

“Please don’t believe what they demonized me into,” the young man writes at 10:16 a.m. Tuesday. “I hope you all have wonderful lives, I’ll miss you all <3, take care of yourself and each other please.”

In a response, a friend writes, “Hi everyone, police have been called and are at (the) house. He has a care network in place, we are getting him help.”

About 15 minutes after the young man’s Facebook post, police were alerted to a single-vehicle crash on the Diversion, directly under the Highway 99 overpass. The bodies of a mother and her two sons were located at the scene, and homicide investigators were called due to the suspicious circumstances.

The names of the deceased haven’t been officially released, however, friends and former classmates have identified one of the three as Davy Hao, 22.

READ MORE: Mother, two sons identified as three found dead after South Surrey car crash

A home in the 14900-block of 35 Avenue – in the Rosemary Heights neighbourhood, just a few blocks northeast of the 32 Avenue Diversion – has been behind police tape since shortly after the crash, and bouquets of flowers are being left by a tree on the front lawn. According to BC Assessment, the homeowner is Anna Queena Chao.

Peter Dawson, who lives across the street from the home, told Peace Arch News Thursday that in the moments before the collision, he watched from his front window as police banged on the door of the residence.

He said two police officers went to the sides of the house while a third officer continued to knock loudly on the front door.

“All of a sudden, the garage door opened,” Dawson said. “I watched the car back out of the garage and take off, the police ran down the driveway saying, ‘Stop, stop.’

“The guy went roaring down the road here, the two police officers got into their car to chase him.”

Dawson said the man driving the car appeared to be in his 20s, Asian, and appeared to not have any passengers.

Dawson said he later learned that the vehicle was the same one that was involved in the collision.

About two hours after the vehicle left the residence, Dawson said he saw another man come out of the house and was speaking to victim services.

On the Saturday before the collision, Dawson said he saw a police officer and a nurse visit the home. They spent a couple hours inside before leaving, he said.

“It’s really strange trying to figure out what the hell is going on here,” Dawson said.

Dawson told PAN the family that lives in the home was quiet, kept to themselves, and have lived there for more than 10 years.

– files from Aaron Hinks

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.