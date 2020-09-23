A three-day operation involving authorities from both Canada and the United States resulted in hundreds of illegal crab traps and other fishing gear being seized from U.S. waters earlier this month. (DFO photos)

‘Illegal’ Canadian crab traps, fishing gear seized in U.S. waters near White Rock

Investigation continues after joint operation between Canadian, American authorities in Boundary Bay

A multi-day, joint operation between Canadian and U.S. agencies resulted in the seizure of fishing gear and the release of a “large number” of crab and other fish that were caught with what the Department of Fisheries and Oceans called “illegal crab traps” in Boundary Bay waters near White Rock.

The three-day operation – Sept. 11, 12 and 15 – resulted in Canadian fishing gear being seized in U.S. waters, according to a Sept. 23 news release. In total, four commercial crab vessels were targeted by authorities, with a fifth “currently under investigation.”

As well, 334 sets of commercial trap gear – which included traps, lines, tags and other related items – were seized and will be subject to forfeiture.

Canadian crab license conditions state that “no gear shall be fished in U.S. waters; this includes all buoys, lines and traps. Canadian fishers are required to fish single traps only with a marker buoy identifying the specific vessel fishing the gear.” As well, fishers are allowed 150 traps per vessel.

During the co-ordinated effort, a commercial crab fleet was identified by DFO and transferred to the jurisdiction of U.S. officials, who escorted the fleet to retrieve its gear from U.S. water. The boats were then transferred and directed back to Crescent Beach Marina, where the illegal gear was confiscated.

Fish and crab were also returned to the water from the emptied traps.

According to the DFO, investigations are underway “to support charges being laid” in Canada, while U.S. authorities may also pursue legal action against the vessel operators.

The effort included DFO officers, Conservation and Protection fishery officers, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, the National Marine Fisheries Service, Border Services – including “ship riders” that patrol the border.

“This was an example of the many effective joint enforcement initiatives between two countries,” the release notes.


editorial@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Fisheries and Oceans Canada

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Liberals vow wage-subsidy extension to 2021, revamp of EI system in throne speech
Next story
Delta, Metro Vancouver add more than 300 hectares to Burns Bog Conservation Area

Just Posted

Maple Ridge Rotary clubs launch new lottery

Winner could take home up to $85,000

Outpouring of generosity for Christmas Hamper Society after safe stolen

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows group has recouped stolen $10,000 several times over

Seniors Food Bank starting again in Maple Ridge

The service will be offered every Monday

WEATHER: Winds, heavy rainfall and a risk of a thunderstorm forecasted for Ridge Meadows

A special weather statement is in effect

TRAFFIC: Vehicle stall westbound Lougheed Highway in Pitt Meadows

Crews are en route

Liberals vow wage-subsidy extension to 2021, revamp of EI system in throne speech

Canadian labour market was hammered by pandemic, when lockdowns in the spring led to a loss of 3 million jobs

Boulders near Harrison vandalized with derogatory word

Vandalism likely occured between Sunday evening and Tuesday evening

‘It’s a boy’: Southern Resident killer whale calf born to J Pod is healthy, researchers say

J35 had previously done a ‘Tour of Grief,’ carrying her dead calf for 17 days

People ‘disgusted’ by COVID-19 election call, B.C. Liberal leader says

Andrew Wilkinson speaks to municipal leaders from Victoria

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Delta, Metro Vancouver add more than 300 hectares to Burns Bog Conservation Area

Delta Nature Reserve among parcels of land added to conservation area but will remain open to public

‘Illegal’ Canadian crab traps, fishing gear seized in U.S. waters near White Rock

Investigation continues after joint operation between Canadian, American authorities in Boundary Bay

Horgan blasts B.C. Greens for refusing youth overdose detention

Lack of support key to B.C. election call, NDP leader says

Most Read