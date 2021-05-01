Many bags worth of household garbage were thrown into the ecologically sensitive area along 224 Street. (Special to The News)

Many bags worth of household garbage were thrown into the ecologically sensitive area along 224 Street. (Special to The News)

Illegal trash disposal an issue in Maple Ridge – Pitt Meadows

Ecologically sensitive area sees heaps of household garbage

With the seasonal change, Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows residents might take it upon themselves to do some spring cleaning.

Getting rid of unwanted items is not an issue, but it is important they are disposed of properly.

This Wednesday afternoon, a Metro Vancouver Parks employee was wearing some chest waders and raking up heaps of floating garbage on the outskirts of Blaney Bog alongside 224 Street.

There were cushions, household waste, discarded house plants, paperwork, and even a photograph of a baby polluting the waters.

The ecologically sensitive wetlands is no place for garbage, but Doug Peterson, a regional parks manager for Metro Vancouver said they fit the bill for places usually targeted.

“Any time you have a remote location where you have a road that’s not very well travelled, and people can do things discreetly, you get these kind of dumps,” he said.

READ MORE: Surrey looks to target illegal dumpers with surveillance cameras

READ MORE: Nature lover takes it upon himself to clean up Styrofoam mess along Pitt Lake

Peterson said the parks employees see everything from household garbage to construction waste being dumped.

Regionally, illegal dumping costs Metro Vancouver municipalities almost $6 million per year.

“One of the biggest challenges is the dry wall, because of the costs for disposal of dry wall,” he said. “When you have dry wall, you potentially have hazmat concerns related to asbestos.

“You have to treat it as a high risk site so you have to cover it over, block it off , and get a hazmat team in, which is a huge cost.

The City of Pitt Meadows recently posted about such an incident on their Twitter page, noting illegal dumping costs the municipality more than $30,000 each year.

Manager of communications for the city, Carolyn Baldridge said it is currently running an awareness campaign to help provide education on the proper ways to dispose of construction waste.

“This particular illegal dump was a large one that occurred on December 22, 2020 on Ford Road,” she said.

“There were two additional piles of drywall in the nearby area totalling 7,150 kg of drywall waste.”

The city had to pay $9,943.50 to have the hazardous material safely removed and disposed of due to potential asbestos.

“Bylaw enforcement follows up on any identifying information when it is available,” she noted.

“Unfortunately items like this are typically dumped late at night. City crews will identify frequent dump locations and set up deterrents to prevent further dumping.”

Pitt Meadows wants to educate residents on how to dispose of materials properly, as well as encourage them to report illegal dumping when they see it.

There are three easy ways: phone 604.465.5454, email info@pittmeadows.ca, or online pittmeadows.ca/reportdumping.

Peterson said they will sometimes find some identifying material like bills, or forms with someone’s address when attending a dumping incident.

“We don’t like to root through the garbage too much, but every time we’re dealing with it, if we can find an address, we will follow up with that resident,” he said. “We’ve actually had people cover the cost of the clean up, at the very least, they know we have information connected to them, and it hopefully makes them a little more wary about dumping things again.”

For more information see wasteinitsplace.ca for disposal and donation options.

Have a story tip? Email: ronan.p.odoherty@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Garbagemaple ridgeMetro Vancouver

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Everything from furniture, to paper towels, to photographs were discarded into Blaney Bog. (Ronan O’Doherty - The News)

Everything from furniture, to paper towels, to photographs were discarded into Blaney Bog. (Ronan O’Doherty - The News)

Low-traffic areas like Blaney Bog are often targetted by dumpers according to Metro Vancouver’s Doug Peterson. (Ronan O’Doherty - The News)

Low-traffic areas like Blaney Bog are often targetted by dumpers according to Metro Vancouver’s Doug Peterson. (Ronan O’Doherty - The News)

Previous story
‘People were upset’: Parliament’s language interpreters told no sick pay during COVID

Just Posted

April Migneault of Maple Ridge, seen here with her running friend Hannah Baerg, has run every day in April (and also increased the distance of each run by one kilometre each day) for a total of 465 kilometres in 30 days. It’s how she chose to raise money for her friend, Dave Corke of Chilliwack, who has leukemia. (Facebook/April Migneault)
Maple Ridge woman runs more kms each day to raise funds for Chilliwack friend with leukemia

April Migneault ran more than 465 kms in 30 days to help raise money for Dave Corke and family

The Pitt Meadows Museum Society had to cancel this years Heritage Reunion Tea because of the COVID-19 pandemic. (The News files)
Pitt Meadows Museum Heritage Reunion Tea coming to an end.

Last one in 2022

Metro Vancouver Parks employee deals with an illegal dumping at Blaney Bog in Maple Ridge. (Ronan O’Doherty photo)
Illegal trash disposal an issue in Maple Ridge – Pitt Meadows

Ecologically sensitive area sees heaps of household garbage

A townhouse development is proposed on Fern Crescent. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Maple Ridge council considers townhouses on Fern Crescent

Also a six-storey Burnett Street apartment building

Drew Scott talks with Thomas Haney secondary principal Grant Frend in 2017 when he paid a visit to the school. (The News files)
Property Brothers celebrate 43rd birthday

The celebrity twins who turned 43 on April 28, grew up in Maple Ridge

Emerging through a bed of snow Thursday, Grinder and Coola clawed their way out into the new season. (Grouse Mountain Resort)
VIDEO: Grouse grizzlies awake from months-long hibernation to signs of spring

Emerging through a tall bed of snow Thursday, Grinder and Coola clawed their way out into the new season

Photo courtesy of IHIT.
IHIT: Body found in Hope identified as missing Port Moody woman

Trina Hunt, 48, disappeared on Jan. 18; homicide investigation now begins

The deputy chief of New Westminister’s police force is frustrated his officers haven’t been vaccinated yet, given that six of them are now in self-isolation (Twitter/New Westminster Police)
6 Lower Mainland officers in isolation after encounter with COVID-positive prisoner

Deputy chief of New Westminister Police force is among those calling for Fraser Health to vaccinate the force

Laurie Sakebow breaking into tears upon listening to the account of a dairy farm owner, where Sakebow was arrested by the Mission RCMP for being intoxicated. Patrick Penner / Mission Record.
Family confirms body found in Mission is missing son’s, IIO investigating

Brandon Sakebow picked up intoxicated by Mission RCMP shortly before disappearance in March 2020

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The Vancouver Canucks have placed right-winger Jake Virtanen on leave following allegations of sexual misconduct. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Canucks place Jake Virtanen on leave following sexual misconduct allegations

The team released a statement Saturday saying it ‘does not accept sexual misconduct of any kind and the claims as reported are being treated very seriously’

Brian Edward Abrosimo, a convicted child kidnapper who sexually assaulted an 11-year-old Langley girl, has been banned from possessing sexually explicit material after searches for teen-related porn were found on his cell phone (file)
Pornography ban imposed on B.C. sex offender who attacked 11-year-old girl

Brian Abrosimo claimed someone else used his phone to search for teen-related porn

Michael Handley and his field assistant Alice take a look at the new issue of Canadian Geographic. Handley’s picture of a cougar won a reader vote to be on the cover. Photo: Submitted
‘An amazing encounter’: Kootenay photographer’s intimate hours with a cougar

Michael Handley’s picture is on the cover of Canadian Geographic

Abbotsford councillor Brenda Falk has joined the End the Lockdowns caucus, a group of politicians from across the country that believe the lockdowns placed on citizens by the government are worse than the COVID-19 virus. (File photo)
Lockdowns more harmful than COVID-19, claims B.C. councillor on hospital board

Coun. Brenda Falk has joined End the Lockdowns caucus, believes lockdowns long-term are worse than the virus

Most Read