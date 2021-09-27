Immunization record cards no longer accepted as grace period ends for B.C vaccine card

As of Monday (Sept. 27), the immunization record British Columbians received when they got their COVID-19 vaccines will no longer serve as proof of vaccination.
This brings to a close a short period of time that had started Sept. 13 that allowed for the wallet-sized card to be used as proof of vaccination. Starting today, anyone wishing to go to a wide variety of non-discretionary businesses including restaurants, movie theatres and gyms will need to download their vaccine card here: healthgateway.gov.bc.ca/vaccinecard.
The card may either be saved onto a device or printed out, but both must show the name and businesses are also required to ask for legal identification to confirm.
For those without access to the internet, a vaccine card may be ordered by calling 1-833-838-2323 or visiting a ServiceBC location near you.
Currently, one dose of a Health Canada approved vaccine is needed. As of Oct. 24, two doses will be required.
