Crime stats presented to city council.

Crime stats presented to city council.

Impaired driving up, downtown crime down says Maple Ridge’s top cop

Police chief Hyland reports to city council on crime and policing

Crime and policing were on the agenda at city hall on Tuesday.

Impaired drivers and policing in the downtown core were two of the issues highlighted as Ridge Meadows RCMP Superintendent Jennifer Hyland offered city council a quarterly report.

The city’s top cop highlighted a “disconcerting” number of impaired drivers, and said police are planning more community education.

Under Project Domino, a program aimed at taking drunk drivers off the roads, eight officers have qualified for Alexa’s Team in 2020 – that means they conducted 12 impaired driving investigations each. It is the most members of Alexa’s Team the city has ever had, and Hyland said more members will reach that 12 investigation threshold by the end of the year.

Impaired driving investigations are up 40 per cent over 2019, year to date, she said. Project Domino Effect performed 553 impaired driving investigations in 2019.

“It’s actually a bit disheartening there are that many impaired drivers on the roads,” she said, adding the detachment conducts the most impaired driving investigations per capita in the province.

READ ALSO: Ridge Meadows RCMP initiative results in fewer impaired driving deaths

Coun. Kiersten Duncan noted Operation Red Nose, which sees volunteers give people who have been drinking a safe ride home through the holiday season, will not be operating this year due to COVID-19. That could result in more drivers getting behind the wheel after drinking.

Inspector Allison Good also presented to council about crime. She noted that over the six-month period from April 1 to Sept. 30

• Property crime is at a five-year low, down 16 per cent from 2019 year to date. There were 838 incidents in third quarter of 2020, compared with 1,072 in third quarter of 2019.

• Mental Health incidents continue in significant numbers, with 378 in the second quarter, and 303 in the third quarter.

• Downtown crime stats for the second and third quarters showed there were 148 foot patrols by RCMP in the downtown core, and 157 incidents with charges recommended to Crown Counsel.

The number one crime investigated in the area was causing a disturbance, with 568 incidents.

Hyland spoke about the city’s Community Safety Officer program, which is a team that operates within bylaw services to “provide a swift and effective response to some of the city’s most challenging social problems,” according to the city website.

In the downtown core, Criminal Code and drug incidents dropped from 930 in first quarter to 839 in second, and 801 in third.

“It’s a very valuable program. Obviously there is a limitation to what a CSO can do,” said Hyland. “As the chief of police, I’m not going to stand here and say you don’t need to invest in police officers anymore.”

One of the reasons RCMP cancelled its own CSO program, is because regular officers have to take over investigations at some point, she said.

Coun. Ahmed Yousef asked about public use of illicit narcotics.

“Does open drug use fall under that category of illegal street activities?” he asked, saying it was for public edification.

READ ALSO: B.C. premier asks Trudeau to decriminalize illicit drug possession as deaths climb

Hyland answered the Canadian Chiefs of Police and Public Safety Canada have come out with a report on decriminalization of drugs.

“It has been made very clear that the courts, and the Crown, and the justice system will not be charging or running trials for simple possession drug use or even simple trafficking charges,” said Hyland.

Using drugs in public may not be offence, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t need to be dealt with, she added, saying police will move people along, and generally dissuade open drug use.

 


ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

maple ridgeRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Abbotsford woman to have life-long injuries after falling 27 feet from bridge
Next story
CHARTS: Weekly COVID-19 case double in Fraser North health area, up 50% in Vancouver

Just Posted

Ridge Meadows RCMP Superintendent Jennifer Hyland discusses Project Domino Effect at a press conference in February. (THE NEWS files)
Impaired driving up, downtown crime down says Maple Ridge’s top cop

Police chief Hyland reports to city council on crime and policing

Maple Ridge’s Tammy Clark shared this picture of a lone tree – bright red, orange, and yellow– popped against the partially snow covered mountain peaks in Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)
SHARE: A splash of colour against snow covered peaks

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

A few thousand pounds of non-perishable food was collected for the Friends In Need Food Bank by the younger students at Meadowridge School this month. (Meadowridge School/Special to The News)
Meadowridge students build ‘huge’ wall against hunger

Private Maple Ridge school collects thousands of pounds of non-perishables for the food bank

The number of new COVID-19 cases has risen sharply in Vancouver and the Fraser North region over the last week. Chart: Tyler Olsen
CHARTS: Weekly COVID-19 case double in Fraser North health area, up 50% in Vancouver

The number of new COVID-19 cases has risen sharply in Vancouver and the Fraser North region.

There has been a COVID-19 exposure event at Pitt Meadows secondary. (Pixabay)
COVID-19 exposure event at Pitt Meadows secondary

Schools in District 42 seeing more frequent exposures

Sooke’s Paul Larouche enjoys gold panning along the Sooke River, looking for small treasures. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)
VIDEO: Island man finds niche audience by gold-panning on YouTube

Paul Larouche, 29, with over 215,000 subscribers, opens up about his journey

Among the pumpkin carvings created this year by Rick Chong of Abbotsford is this tribute to fallen officer Cont. Allan Young.
Abbotsford pumpkin carver’s creations include fallen police officer

Rick Chong carves and displays 30 pumpkins every year

An online fundraising campaign in support of the six-year-old boy, Edgar Colby, who was hit by a car on Range Road Oct. 25 has raised more than $62,000 in a day. (Submitted)
$62K raised in 1 day for boy in coma at BC Children’s after being hit by vehicle in Yukon

The boy’s aunt says the family is “very grateful” for the support they’ve received from the community

The Excelsior 4 are set to make their second court appearance in Abbotsford on Monday (Nov. 2). (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
‘Excelsior 4’: Animal activists set to enter not guilty plea in Abbotsford hog farm case

Animal rights activists expected to plead not guilty to charges, protest for Vancouver scheduled

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Dennis Cholowski shows off a Jordan 2 Retro Just Don Blue sneaker, the type of shoe only a true sneakerhead would appreciate. (Facebook photo)
VIDEO: Chilliwack Chiefs alum Dennis Cholowski shows off ‘sneakerhead’ collection

The Detroit Red Wing has been spending his NHL paycheques building up an impressive closet of shoes

Health care employees take extensive precautions when working with people infected or suspected of having COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
WorkSafeBC disallows majority of COVID-19 job injury claims

Health care, social services employees filing the most claims

Vancouver Symphony Orchestra Maestro Otto Tausk. (Photo: vancouversymphony.ca)
50/50 lotto players buck up for Metro Vancouver musicians hit hard by COVID

‘Rapidly growing jackpot’ for VSO’s 50/50 draw as they go online with TheConcertHall.ca

Most Read