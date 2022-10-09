IN THE MAPLE RIDGE COUNCILLOR’S RACE: Jeffrey Martin

Ahead of Oct. 15, The News offers a profile and Q&A opportunity to each candidate

Jeffrey Martin is running for councillor in Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)

Jeffrey Martin

RUNNING AS AN INDEPENDENT

Library and information scientist/freelance writer, age 31

Haney resident who’s lived in Maple Ridge 25+ years

I’m a long-time resident of Maple Ridge, having lived here for more than 25 years.

I’m passionate about mixed martial arts, writing, physical fitness, and outdoors activities.

I spent the last five-plus years in the education system, recently obtaining my master of library and information science from the University of Western Ontario. I also hold a double honours bachelor of arts in English and creative writing.

I’m running for council because I want to give back to the community that has been my home for the majority of my life.

I want to listen to concerns and desires of the community, and be their voice at the table. I’m motivated and dedicated to help Maple Ridge become a community where everyone is safe, involved, and thrives.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/JeffreyMartinForCouncil

Instagram: @jeffreyemersonmartin

Website: jeffreyemartin.wixsite.com/jeffreymartincouncil

Have you held office in past? If so, please specify: No.

Questions:

(These answers are presented as the candidates submitted them)

1. Does the City have a handle on the problems created by homelessness?

No.

2. Do you believe residents of the City feel safe?

No.

3. Do you support the City borrowing funds to build a new aquatic centre?

Yes.

4. Are you in favour of development along the Alouette River?

No. I’m an avid fisher and participate in many outdoor activities such as camping, hiking, and hunting. Because of this, I care deeply about our environment, and believe we should do everything we can to preserve our ecosystems for future generations.

At this point, I’m not convinced that development along the Alouette river can be done in a way that will not damage sensitive ecosystems. We are experiencing record numbers of salmon returns for the first time in many years, and I’d like to see this trend continue. We should be looking at developing and investing in our downtown cores first.

5. Can City hall do more to attract new businesses to open in Maple Ridge?

Yes.

6. Should the City borrow funds to build a new arena facility?

Yes.

7. Should Maple Ridge take more direct action to combat the local opioid crisis?

Yes.

8. Is the City taking adequate measures to lower carbon emissions?

Yes.

9. Are tax levels too high in the City?

Yes.

10. Should the City commit to making a decision on proposed new developments within 12 months or less?

Yes.

