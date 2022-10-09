IN THE MAPLE RIDGE COUNCILLOR’S RACE: Jenny Tan

Ahead of Oct. 15, The News offers a profile and Q&A opportunity to each candidate

Jenny Tan is running for councillor in Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)

Jenny Tan

RUNNING WITH A BETTER MAPLE RIDGE

Partnerships/events director, age not given

Hammond resident

Jenny Tan is an economist, a former journalist, and currently the director of partnerships at a non-profit organization that advocates for better transportation and urban planning.

Previously, she was the director of business development for a marketing agency, and was also a print and radio journalist.

She previously sat on the social policy advisory committee for the City of Maple Ridge, and is the host of Should I Stay or Should I Go?, a podcast that examines the roots of the housing crisis.

A Hammond resident, she has deep roots in the community and previously sang with the Maple Ridge Chorus.

Jenny holds a bachelor of arts in economics from the University of British Columbia, and is proud to be a member of A Better Maple Ridge.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mapleridgeneedsatan

Instagram: @jennymeixi

Twitter: @jennymeixi

Website: www.jennytan.ca

.

Have you held office in past? If so, please specify: No.

.

CLICK TO CHECK OUT OUR FULL ELECTION GUIDE ONLINE

Questions:

(These answers are presented as the candidates submitted them)

1. Does the City have a handle on the problems created by homelessness?

No.

2. Do you believe residents of the City feel safe?

3. Do you support the City borrowing funds to build a new aquatic centre?

Yes.

4. Are you in favour of development along the Alouette River?

5. Can City hall do more to attract new businesses to open in Maple Ridge?

Yes.

6. Should the City borrow funds to build a new arena facility?

Yes.

7. Should Maple Ridge take more direct action to combat the local opioid crisis?

Yes.

8. Is the City taking adequate measures to lower carbon emissions?

No. With thoughtful leadership, tackling climate change can lead to a higher quality of life for Maple Ridge residents.

Two of the largest sources of emissions are transportation and buildings. By making smart investments in our community, such as a new aquatic centre and more recreation facilities, residents will be able to live and play in Maple Ridge instead of having to drive to other municipalities.

In addition, we must start making it easier to build affordable housing within the downtown core, close to transit and other services.

When residents can choose to live in the downtown core, they won’t have to drive as far for daily necessities. Further, there will be less burden on taxpayers to pay for maintaining roads and other infrastructure to areas further from the downtown core.

Making these types of balanced, fiscally responsible decisions that improve our quality of life is how we build a better Maple Ridge.

9. Are tax levels too high in the City?

10. Should the City commit to making a decision on proposed new developments within 12 months or less?

Yes.

.

CLICK ON OUR ELECTIONS 2022 TAB TO FIND A WIDE VARIETY OF RELEVANT STORIES

.

EDITOR’S NOTE:

How the questions were presented to each candidate

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows news readers have told us how much they value this important, straight-forward reference guide that helps orient them with the range of choices on the ballots – both at the council and school board levels.

Towards that end, we have attempted to make this package available (along with the following instructions) to each of the candidates in a timely fashion ahead of the Oct. 15 election.

Please read carefully before you start to fill this out.

To help voters in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows make their choices on election day, The News is asking local candidates 10 issue-based questions.

You must provide a ‘yes,’ a ‘no,’ or a ‘don’t know’ (Y, N, D) response to EACH of these questions.

Each question MUST be answered with yes (Y), no (N), or Don’t Know (D). This will be published in a grid in the Oct. 6 edition. Any questions not answered will be LEFT BLANK.

Candidates may also expand on ANY OR ALL of these questions (to a maximum of 200 words each). Please note any responses longer than that will be cut off at the 201-word mark.

Due to space limitations, we can only guarantee to run one of these answers in The News print edition ahead of the election. You must CLEARLY indicate which expanded answer you want to see published in print. If you do not specify, we will choose. Any and all expanded answers provided will be published online at www.mapleridgenews.com.

.

Election 2022maple ridge