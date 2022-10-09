IN THE MAPLE RIDGE COUNCILLOR’S RACE: Rajinder Chhina

Ahead of Oct. 15, The News offers a profile and Q&A opportunity to each candidate

Rajinder Chhina is running for councillor in Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)

Rajinder Chhina

RUNNING AS AN INDEPENDENT

Teacher/business owner, age not given

West Maple Ridge resident who’s lived here 50 years

I have lived in Maple Ridge for almost 50 years, I proudly call it my family’s home.

I graduated from Garibaldi Secondary, UBC, and SFU with degrees in education and technology in education. Completed building code part 9 and home inspections 1,2, and 3 at BCIT, and am a certified builder.

I contributed to my community as a teacher for over 28 years in SD42, as a children’s coach, as a business owner, as a home builder, and, as an avid volunteer.

My community services include: volunteering with, GNFK.org and BC cancer research. I’m presently spearheading Alouette Men’s Shed, and was a recipient of the Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee Award for community service

I’m a good listener and believe in transparency, collaboration, and empowerment

I want to make Maple Ridge a safe, viable model community, that other will inspire to become.

Twitter: @rajinderchhina8

Website: rajinderchhina.com

Email: rajinder14@hotmail.com

Phone: 604-788-9730

Have you held office in past? If so, please specify:

Questions:

(These answers are presented as the candidates submitted them)

1. Does the City have a handle on the problems created by homelessness?

No. The president slate led by Mayor Morden has done nothing. The bypass camp was removed as a result of a court injunction.

2. Do you believe residents of the City feel safe?

No. It can be and should be safer. More has to be done. Neighbourhood watch programs throughout MR.

3. Do you support the City borrowing funds to build a new aquatic centre?

Yes. We need a new facility for our children and grandchildren.

4. Are you in favour of development along the Alouette River?

No. Well planned, sensible, responsible, thoughtful development. That has the least environment impact and leaves the smallest footprint.

5. Can City hall do more to attract new businesses to open in Maple Ridge?

Yes. We should have 30% industrial, 30% commercial and 40% residential development. we need a much stronger tax base.

We must develop the, Albion Flats, it needs to be designated commercial, so we can spend our money here instead at coquitlam center or willbrook.

6. Should the City borrow funds to build a new arena facility?

Yes. We need to lobby the provincial government for funding.

7. Should Maple Ridge take more direct action to combat the local opioid crisis?

Yes. More Provincial and Federal funding is a must. A Riverview model, needs to constructed in Mission, where land is cheap.

No more band aid solutions as safe injections sites, you are supporting the addiction.

8. Is the City taking adequate measures to lower carbon emissions?

No. Why are there 7or 8 different companies picking up garbage in MR? The contract should tendered and be awarded to one company. So much pollution.

9. Are tax levels too high in the City?

Way to high as there is no commercial tax base, look at Pitt Meadows. My taxes were $8265 last year, with no garbage PU, that’s $22.64 per day.

10. Should the City commit to making a decision on proposed new developments within 12 months or less?

Development is inevitable but it must be well planned, sensible, thoughtful, and responsible,

We should have the least environmental impact and leave the smallest footprint.

We need to spend our earnings in Maple Ridge, not Coquitlam Centre or Willowbrook Mall.

I believe development should be 30 per cent industrial, 30 per cent commercial, and 40 per cent residential, with the infrastructure, transportation, shopping, schools, parks, senior facilities, and playgrounds.

