IN THE MAPLE RIDGE COUNCILLOR’S RACE: Rebecca Stiles

Rebecca Stiles is running for councillor in Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)

Rebecca Stiles

RUNNING AS AN INDEPENDENT

Business owner, age 46

Laity View resident who’s lived in Maple Ridge 15 years

As a small business owner, I feel very connected to our downtown community.

Through my experience in business and the nature of my education, I always knew I would eventually run for public office. I am intrigued by the democratic process; in learning its complexities, I aim to garner all the support and resources available to Maple Ridge.

I have loved learning so much more about Maple Ridge, and meeting so many unique people with great passion for how this city functions.

I have felt massively supported by my husband, Brent, and my two fabulous daughters, Georgia & Sofi, my Zena’s family, and countless friends who have come forward to help.

However this election ends, I have gained so much by running.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100084541527995

Instagram: @rebecca_stiles_2022

Website: www.rebeccastilesmapleridge.com

Phone: 778-994-9329

Have you held office in past? If so, please specify: No.

Questions:

(These answers are presented as the candidates submitted them)

1. Does the City have a handle on the problems created by homelessness?

Homelessness and affordability is top of mind for Maple Ridge in this election.

It’s a complex issue. When we consider the multiple demographics of those who are in need of homes, we see it’s not a single solution problem.

I heavily support the earmarking of civic lands and getting those properties prepped for provincial affordable housing projects.

I have not been involved in this process, but it seems to me the easier we make it for the province to fund these projects, the more likely we are to get this much-needed housing built.

Homelessness also leads to a vernacular in our downtown core that prevents visitors from feeling safe.

Much of our homeless community is comprised of regular people who have had bad luck, have been squeezed out of our expensive housing market, and are not to be feared.

However, the other piece of this conversation is regarding mental health and addictions; the unpredictability of those who suffer from addiction and mental unwellness can be scary for people.

We need more comprehensive resources, from a healthcare perspective (definitely a treatment centre) to support our citizens who are not well.

Affordable housing and low barrier services should not overlap.

2. Do you believe residents of the City feel safe?

No.

3. Do you support the City borrowing funds to build a new aquatic centre?

Yes. I support the borrowing of funds for an aquatic center and an arena. I don’t think we should break our municipal budgets frivolously, but sport is SO important for community building, for health and wellness, and even more so for our youth. My daughters’ involvement in Ridge Meadows Softball has contributed immensely to their physical & mental health, their involvement in the community, and overall growth as people. If our community wants better facilities, we should build them sooner than later, especially if we are able to access the necessary funds. Furthermore, these investments in recreation infrastructure have the potential to generate revenue for Maple Ridge in the form of higher level tournaments and world class gatherings. Many of our sports facilities are outdated and lack capacity for such events. If we invest in our sports and recreation facilities, we can encourage major hotel chains to invest in our community as well, and possibly make Maple Ridge a great sporting and event destination that draws tourism dollars year round.

4. Are you in favour of development along the Alouette River?

No. There should be no further development in the Alouette Valley, it should be protected from any densification initiatives and further to that, the residents of that area should be more supported, especially after the events of last November.

5. Can City hall do more to attract new businesses to open in Maple Ridge?

Yes.

6. Should the City borrow funds to build a new arena facility?

7. Should Maple Ridge take more direct action to combat the local opioid crisis?

Yes. We absolutely need to do more to combat the opioid crisis, as well as provide comprehensive support for all addictions & mental health. This issue is so emergent, and working to decrease rates of addictions is complex, but we can make progress if we think outside the box. I was recently chatting with a member of our homeless community, and he pointed out to me that he was an artist. As a homeless person with no access to an artistic outlet, he said it was very difficult to make progress in his life and find a way out of his current situation. We have to start by seeing everyone as humans and then their struggles after that. I believe people are where they are in life for reasons, many of which are unpleasant or tragic, and I also recognize the physiological components of mental unwellness & addictions.

8. Is the City taking adequate measures to lower carbon emissions?

No.

9. Are tax levels too high in the City?

Yes.

10. Should the City commit to making a decision on proposed new developments within 12 months or less?

Yes.

