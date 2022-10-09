IN THE MAPLE RIDGE COUNCILLOR’S RACE: Sarah Little

Ahead of Oct. 15, The News offers a profile and Q&A opportunity to each candidate

Sarah Little

RUNNING AS AN INDEPENDENT

Photographer, age 41

Silver Valley resident who’s lived in Maple Ridge 13 years

Thirteen years ago, my husband and purchased a home in Maple Ridge. We are proud to raise our family in this community. I genuinely care about how our city is developed, and preserved.

While protection of the natural environment and acknowledging the potential of future natural disasters should be front of mind, I believe we need to be open minded to attracting new industry and commercial investment to Maple Ridge. We have reached a point where our existing infrastructure and amenities needs investment, and I am committed to working with other levels of government to secure funding.

Affordable living can be achieved if we work on building a variety of housing options, in areas where public transit and employment opportunities exist.

Have you held office in past? If so, please specify: No.

Questions:

(These answers are presented as the candidates submitted them)

1. Does the City have a handle on the problems created by homelessness?

No.

2. Do you believe residents of the City feel safe?

Yes.

3. Do you support the City borrowing funds to build a new aquatic centre?

Yes.

4. Are you in favour of development along the Alouette River?

No.

5. Can City hall do more to attract new businesses to open in Maple Ridge?

Yes.

6. Should the City borrow funds to build a new arena facility?

Yes.

7. Should Maple Ridge take more direct action to combat the local opioid crisis?

Don’t know.

8. Is the City taking adequate measures to lower carbon emissions?

No.

9. Are tax levels too high in the City?

Yes, Residential tax rates are too high in the city. We should be doing whatever it takes it attract commercial and industrial to Maple Ridge in order to reduce the residential tax burden.

I would also like to see the process of having to apply annually, online for the homeowners grant simplified.

10. Should the City commit to making a decision on proposed new developments within 12 months or less?

Yes.

