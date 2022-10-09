IN THE MAPLE RIDGE MAYOR’S RACE: Dan Ruimy

Ahead of Oct. 15, The News offers a profile and Q&A opportunity to each candidate

Dan Ruimy is running for mayor of Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)

Dan Ruimy

RUNNING WITH A BETTER MAPLE RIDGE

Profession not provided, age not given

Haney resident

I am the former Member of Parliament for PM-MR, and I am running for mayor along with the “A Better Maple Ridge” team.

We must do politics differently.

We can do better.

We cannot afford to leave a single dollar on the table. Working with other levels of government, we can bring tens of millions of additional funding – for smart, sustainable development, local infrastructure, and to improve traffic, transit, and housing.

As an MP, I listened to our community and active engagement was a cornerstone of my term.

By collaborating with others, we were able to get projects done. As mayor, I will do the same thing.

With good governance, we can make our city the best place in our region to live, work, and enjoy.

Have you held office in past? If so, please specify: Yes, MP from 2015-2019.

Questions:

(These answers are presented as the candidates submitted them)

1. Does the City have a handle on the problems created by homelessness?

No.

2. Do you believe residents of the City feel safe?

3. Do you support the City borrowing funds to build a new aquatic centre?

Yes.

4. Are you in favour of development along the Alouette River?

No.

5. Can City hall do more to attract new businesses to open in Maple Ridge?

Yes.

6. Should the City borrow funds to build a new arena facility?

Yes.

7. Should Maple Ridge take more direct action to combat the local opioid crisis?

Yes.

8. Is the City taking adequate measures to lower carbon emissions?

No.

9. Are tax levels too high in the City?

Yes. As a former business owner, our economy is a priority to me.

For far too long, the residential homeowners of Maple Ridge have had to bear the burden of high taxes. We need to attract and build a stronger economic base.

City hall must also find ways to make it easier to start a business here or to accomplish projects.

We must not leave any dollar on the table that can be had from the feds and the province.

If we are to attract new businesses to our city, city hall must be our most vocal cheerleaders. We must do more to showcase the many great things our city has to offer.

We must work hand-in-hand with the BIA, as well as the chamber of commerce. Both of these organizations speak for our business community, and we must do all that we can to support them.

Working together, we can find and create opportunities to attract new businesses to Maple Ridge. We must also have the forward vision to attract the type of businesses that we should focus on.

We are hearing over and over again that there is no shopping here.

We can do better.

10. Should the City commit to making a decision on proposed new developments within 12 months or less?

Yes. Time and again, we hear that the process is slow, cumbersome, time consuming and actually hinders development. To be clear, not all development projects are the same and we must ensure that proper due diligence is completed especially through an environmental lens. Having said that, as there is a desperate need for affordable rental housing, priority should be given to those projects that support this need

Election 2022maple ridge