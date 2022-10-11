IN THE MAPLE RIDGE SCHOOL TRUSTEE RACE: Gladys Hewson

Ahead of Oct. 15, The News offers a profile and Q&A opportunity to each candidate

Gladys Hewson is running for school trustee in Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)

Gladys Hewson

RUNNING AS INDEPENDENT FOR MAPLE RIDGE TRUSTEE

Retired SD42 secretary, age 68

Resident of Maple Ridge for 65 years

I was raised in Maple Ridge. Worked for 34 years with the school district, the last 22 years at Blue Mountain Elementary.

I was on the CUPE 703 executive for 20 years.

I retired from the district last year.

Working within the school system, I have seen the decline in the way we offer education to our students.

COVID-19 showed us we are not keeping up the health within our buildings.

Behaviour students are taking priority over time that is needed to support students.

Non enrolling teachers are being pulled to cover classes due to shortages of TOC. This practice is stealing time from students.

There is a lack of trades and maintenance workers to maintain the school buildings and grounds.

Frustrated staff, students, and parents do not make a good learning environment.

We need to do better.

I will work to do better for the staff, students, and parents.

Phone: 604-202-0556

Have you held office in past? If so, please specify: unanswered

Questions:

(These answers are presented as the candidates submitted them)

1. Do you agree with how SOGI material and other sex education is currently taught in the classroom, including LGBTQ2S content and sexual consent?

Yes, I support the teaching of age-appropriate material.

2. Are class sizes too big?

Yes, in some cases. Classroom dynamics & composition plays a big role in the classroom culture, and this should be taken into consideration.

3. Should students with diverse abilities or special needs be taught in regular classrooms?

Yes.

4. Is the provincial government providing enough funding for public schools?

No. We need to do better with the funding that we receive.

5. Should students be taught how to administer Naloxone in school?

No.

6. Should there be more emphasis on STEM courses in schools?

Yes, STEM literacy will help kids’ gain skills for the workplaces of the future. It encourages creatively and problem solving. Let’s not forget about the basics and that all children learn differently.

7. Do we need a post-secondary institution/campus in Pitt Meadows or Maple Ridge?

Yes.

8. Is bullying a problem in local schools?

Yes. More supervision in needed on the playground to support children who feel bullied.

Why has this district not been able to hire lunch-hour supervisors to adequately supervise and support positive play culture?

9. Should there be more emphasis on Indigenous-based history and culture courses?

Yes.

10. Should the district have a strategy to reduce the use of portables?

Yes.

