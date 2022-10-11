IN THE PITT MEADOWS SCHOOL TRUSTEE RACE: David Isaac

Ahead of Oct. 15, The News offers a profile and Q&A opportunity to each candidate

David Isaac is running for school trustee in Pitt Meadows. (Special to The News)

David Isaac

RUNNING AS INDEPENDENT FOR PITT MEADOWS TRUSTEE

Self-employed, age 45

Resident of Ridge Meadows for 45 years

My name is David Isaac and I am running for school trustee in Pitt Meadows.

I am running because I believe that for too long, basic education like reading, writing, and arithmetic have been steadily minimized in schools.

Our children no longer go out into the world prepared to face the harsh realities of real life and lack the tools, skills, and knowledge they need.

They also lack the work ethic and ambition that previous generations had.

I want to continue the work my mother, Faye Isaac, once did as a trustee, herself, and bring common sense back to the board and bring everyone together to help children succeed – whatever success may look like for them.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/David.Isaac2022/

Phone: 604-250-7993

Have you held office in past? If so, please specify: No.

Questions:

(These answers are presented as the candidates submitted them)

1. Do you agree with how SOGI material and other sex education is currently taught in the classroom, including LGBTQ2S content and sexual consent?

No. I am, however, open to discussion on teaching kids – who are age of consent or older – such things as they are old enough and mature enough to understand the nuance of it.

2. Are class sizes too big?

Yes.

3. Should students with diverse abilities or special needs be taught in regular classrooms?

Yes.

4. Is the provincial government providing enough funding for public schools?

No.

5. Should students be taught how to administer Naloxone in school?

No.

6. Should there be more emphasis on STEM courses in schools?

Yes.

7. Do we need a post-secondary institution/campus in Pitt Meadows or Maple Ridge?

Yes.

8. Is bullying a problem in local schools?

Yes.

9. Should there be more emphasis on Indigenous-based history and culture courses?

Yes.

10. Should the district have a strategy to reduce the use of portables?

Yes.

