Increased security, staffing changes coming to Colony Farms

Coquitlam Forensic Psychiatric Hospital to get new safety measures, stop patient-on-staff violence

Increased security, more staff and expanding training are just a few changes coming to the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital in Coquitlam, following dozens of calls by the B.C. Nurses Union to improve safety.

The Provincial Health Services Authority (PHSA), which co-operates the facility with the Ministry of Health and B.C. Mental Health and Substance Use Services, has announced two new 24-7 security officers, a specialized clinical-security liaison team and new training that will include regular mock-response scenarios to practice emergency protocols.

Officials will also be reinstating “special constable” status for forensic security guards to give them more authority in an emergency.

READ MORE: 2 nurses attacked at B.C. psych hospital, union calls for in-unit security

READ MORE: Staff member allegedly assaulted by patient at Colony Farms

The 190-bed facility treats patients with serious and complex mental-health challenges who have been found not criminally responsible for a crime, or have been found unfit to stand trial.

“We have an incredibly compassionate and skilled labour force that provides high-quality care to a high-needs population in challenging working conditions,” Carl Roy, PHSA CEO, said in a statement Wednesday. “We must do everything we can to improve staff safety and ensure our employees have effective training and security measures in place.”

Nurses union president Christine Sorenson, said that after years of calling for increased safety for employees, she’s “pleased” with the changes.

The improvements are part of an action plan that was completed after an extensive external review with a team of international forensics experts. The PHSA did not detail how many additional nurses and other staff will be hired.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Maple Ridge bracing for another downpour
Next story
Freeland brings optimism back to NAFTA talks

Just Posted

UPDATE: Police rule out use of explosive device in car fire

Man taken to hospital with burns to his face

Maple Ridge bracing for another downpour

Environment Canada issues weather statement Thursday

OCOP: ‘Comfort through animals’

Hannah Carson has had a passion for riding since age four.

Maple Ridge woman fastest up the Grouse Grind

Madison Sands sets a new record time on Vancouver’s fitness landmark

Solving homelessness will take collective effort, says Maple Ridge candidate

Wants to help people the way people have helped him

VIDEO: Maple Ridge tent city residents back after flash flood Friday

Mayor though says they shouldn’t have to go back

Around the BCHL – Trail Smoke Eater grad to captain NCAA Michigan Tech Huskies

Around the BCHL is a regular look at the BCHL and goings-on throughout the junior A world.

Thieves escape after man claims his wife is giving birth

RCMP searching for suspects in brazen daytime break in

Rural Canada Post carriers could see 25-per-cent pay hike: spokesman

An arbitrator has released a ruling in a long-standing pay equity dispute at Canada Post

Seventh day of searching for missing plane between Edmonton and Chilliwack

Search efforts are concentrated along the Highway 5 corridor between Valemount and Kamloops

Freeland brings optimism back to NAFTA talks

NAFTA talks resume in Washington

BC Children’s Hospital warns of possible PayPal fraud

Recipients are asked to forward the emails to PayPal

Increased security, staffing changes coming to Colony Farms

Coquitlam Forensic Psychiatric Hospital to get new safety measures, stop patient-on-staff violence

Still too many B.C. seniors in care facilities, or at home on drugs

Seniors Advocate watching use of antipsychotics, opioids

Most Read