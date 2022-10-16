Incumbent Jen McCutcheon wins Metro Vancouver electoral area with easy majority

Metro Vancouver residents have re-elected Jen McCutcheon to serve as their district director for another four years.

The incumbent won with a clear majority Saturday (Oct. 15) night, taking 78.9 per cent of the vote over her challenger Jonah Gonzales.

McCutcheon has been Electoral Area A’s director for over three years already, having first been elected to the position during a byelection in June 2019. In her role, McCutcheon sits both on the Metro Vancouver board and TransLink’s Mayors’ Council.

The main issue areas she focused on during her latest campaign included climate action, affordable housing and midrise densification and reconciliation.

In a statement to her website Sunday, McCutcheon thanked those who voted for her, saying she enjoyed conversing with everyone during her campaign.

“Please know that I took note of the concerns and suggestions that you raised, and will do my best to help address them,” she said.

She added that she would be happy to meet with her challenger Gonzales to discuss some of his ideas as well. Gonzales, a student and member of the Squamish Nation – Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw – campaigned with Progress Vancouver to build affordable housing, expand the SkyTrain to UBC and stand up for students.

The district saw extremely low voter turnout Saturday, with just 1,033 ballots cast despite about 14,868 eligible voters. That amounts to about seven per cent, lower than the nine per cent seen during the 2019 byelection.

READ ALSO: Vancouver, Surrey voters elect new mayors; bring promises of more police, RCMP stays

READ ALSO: Progressive school board candidates take 5-2 majority in Chilliwack municipal election

READ ALSO: Brenda Locke locks it up and becomes Surrey’s new mayor

Thank you for the support, Electoral Area A residents. I am honoured to continue to represent you on the Metro Vancouver Board, and TransLink's Mayors' Council for Regional Transportation. Congrats to all who put their name forward to run for office in this BC election. pic.twitter.com/NpBYkk4imx — Jen McCutcheon (@Jcmcc2) October 16, 2022

BC Election 2022BC municipal electionElection 2022Metro VancouverMetro Vancouver Regional District