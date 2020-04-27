Highway 97 C near Loon Lake Road

Infant killed in fatal crash on Okanagan Connector

The collision happened about 11 a.m. on April 25

A young boy is dead after a fatal crash on Highway 97C.

The single vehicle collision on the Okanagan Connector took place on April 25 about 11 a.m., just west of Loon Lake Road.

According to Cpl. Mike Halskov with traffic services, officers discovered an east bound SUV with a family of three, from the Lower Mainland, left the roadway and rolled, ejecting the couple’s infant son and injuring both parents.

The highway was closed for a number of hours as police investigated. The file remains under investigation by Central Interior Traffic Services and the BC Coroners’ Service.

At this time, there is no evidence to suggest any criminal act contributed to the cause of this collision,” stated Cpl. Halskov. “Both parents were wearing seatbelts and the infant was secured in an appropriate child seat/restrain”

The road and weather conditions were reported as ‘good’ at the time.

READ MORE: Snow forecast for Interior B.C. highways

READ MORE: Kelowna residents line McCurdy Road to show support for family grieving death of young boy

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fatal collision

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Man who killed Abbotsford teen in 2005 loses bid to appeal conviction
Next story
Crash claims the life of a Pitt Meadows man

Just Posted

Crash claims the life of a Pitt Meadows man

The accident happened in Port Coquitlam on Sunday

The News lauded by industry peers

Advertising and editorial teams at this community’s newspaper scooped up awards this weekend

#WereInThisTogether: Maple Ridge Store decorates with kids’ positive message boards

VIDEO: Bruce’s Market has posted boards around their Albion store and yard created by local children

Broken hip and COVID keep Pitt Meadows couple apart for 76th anniversary

After a fall broke her hip, Violet Kosinski is in hospital while her hubby, Roy, in self-isolation

LETTER: Good reason there isn’t public health by public opinion

A Maple Ridge letter writer opposes the concept of herd immunity for COVID

B.C. has 50 new COVID-19 cases since Saturday, Bonnie Henry reports

Two new care homes have a new positive test for coronavirus

Helping The News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

New platform allows readers to make a one-time or ongoing donation to support local journalism

Infant killed in fatal crash on Okanagan Connector

The collision happened about 11 a.m. on April 25

Body of missing New Westminster woman found along Fraser River shoreline: police

Nirla Sharma had gone missing in February

Haida Gwaii shutting its doors to visitors, blocking ferry passengers amid pandemic

Residents worried that their healthcare system could be overwhelmed

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Man who killed Abbotsford teen in 2005 loses bid to appeal conviction

Dustin Moir previously had two trials for the murder of Chelsey Acorn, 14, near Hope

Day of Mourning to be held virtually

Tomorrow, April 28, marks the National Day of Mourning which will not publicly take place

ICBC starts taking appointment for new driver ‘knowledge tests’

Motorcycle skill tests too, no road tests yet due to COVID-19

Most Read