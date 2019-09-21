Influx of donors for Battle of the Bravest Blood Drive

Five-year-old Paisley, with her father Graeme, gives a rock that she painted with “love” on it to blood donor Cris Amoroso – one of her dad’s rugby buddies. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

Full of energy, five-year-old Paisley does not look like a sick little girl.

She was busy at the Battle of the Bravest Blood Drive clinic in her honor on Friday. She had painted up a bunch of rocks, and had them in a heavy bin she could barely drag across the floor of the Maple Ridge Alliance Church. After having painted them up, she was giving them away as her gifts to the people who showed up to the event to donate blood.

Paisley is facing a 30-month battle with Leukemia, and the staff at the Ministry of Children and Family Development office in Maple Ridge, where her mom works, organized the Battle of the Bravest Blood drive. She often needs donated blood because of her condition.

“There was a huge influx of donors,” said Donna Kluz who helped organize the event, noting some people had to be referred to future blood donor clinics.

The ministry office was running a close race with the Ridge Meadows RCMP for the most people from a team to donate blood in the challenge event, which included a trophy for the winners.

Kluz said they plan to keep the Battle of the Bravest Blood Drive going as an annual event to support families in the same situation.

