(Government of B.C.)

(Government of B.C.)

INFOGRAPHIC: How one pub trivia night can lead to nearly 300 COVID-19 exposures

One person with COVID-19 led to dozens of new cases

How many people could one person with COVID-19 expose to the virus?

According to an infographic – and warning – issued by the province, it’s nearly 300.

In a visual released Tuesday (March 2), the province showed how one person with COVID-19 exposed hundreds of other people to the virus after attending a pub trivia night.

According to the province, 28 people from the pub trivia night tested positive, including 24 customers and four staff. From there, 10 people tested positive for COVID after being in close contact with someone who attended the pub trivia night.

Two daycare staff who were at the pub trivia night went to work the next day, leading to 27 people testing positive due to transmission at the daycare. An additional 15 people then tested positive after being in close contact with people from the daycare.

The pub trivia night also sparked eight workplace exposures from attendees who went to work sick, including at industrial sites, offices, a restaurant and a store. One staff member at a school also tested positive because they came into contact with a staff member who went to the trivia night, leading to an entire class having to self isolate and adding up to 296 exposures.

In total, the pub trivia night led to at least 81 COVID-19 cases.

While the province did not identify the business that held the trivia night, there is currently a public exposure listed on Fraser Health’s website for a St. James’s Well Pub trivia night in Port Moody from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Feb. 2. Events and gatherings have been banned in B.C. for several months.

ALSO READ: Most B.C. adults could get their first COVID vaccine shot by July: health officials

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: SpaceX Starship lands upright, then explodes in latest test
Next story
A dozen faith-based protestors blockade Burnaby Trans Mountain site in prayer

Just Posted

Haven Vivero, bottom right, took first place in the monthly Monologue Slam Canada contest. (Facebook/Monologue Slam Canada)
Maple Ridge boy takes top spot in monologue competition

Haven Vivero started acting when he was six

The site of the former Hammond Cedar sawmill is being investigated by developer Conwest developments. (The News files)
Developer investigating former Hammond Cedar site

Vancouver-based Conwest in talks with Interfor to buy riverfront property

Mayor Bill Dingwall said grant will go a long way to ensure the risks and hazards of wildfires are minimized in Pitt Meadows. (News files)
Pitt Meadows receives grant for wildfire resiliency planning

City awarded $50,000 as part of provincial program designed to reduce risk and impact of wildfire

School board chair Korleen Carreras, left, is looking forward to receiving input for the 2021/2022 preliminary budget. (The News files)
Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows school board expecting COVID will impact budget

Work being done now on 2021/2022 preliminary budget

Last month there was a COVID-19 variant at Maple Ridge’s Garibaldi secondary. (Neil Corbett/The News)
COVID-19 rapid response teams to assist school districts

Little in-school transmission in Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows says Carreras

Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Dr. Bonnie Henry pauses for a moment as she gives her daily media briefing regarding COVID-19 for British Columbia in Victoria, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
7 additional deaths and 542 new COVID-19 cases in B.C.

Provincial health officials reported 18 new COVID-19 cases linked to variants of concern

Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon speaks in the B.C. legislature, describing work underway to make a small business and tourism aid package less restrictive, Dec. 10, 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C. extends deadline for tourism, small business COVID-19 grants

Business owners expect months more of lost revenues

Anti-pipeline protests continue in Greater Vancouver, with the latest happening Thursday, March 4 at a Trans Mountain construction site in Burnaby. (Facebook/Laurel Dykstra)
A dozen faith-based protestors blockade Burnaby Trans Mountain site in prayer

The group arrived early Thursday, planning to ‘block any further work’

Mid day at the Vancouver Port Intersection blockade on March 3, organized by the Braided Warriors. (Zoë Ducklow photo)
Anti-pipeline blockade at Vancouver intersection broken up by police

Demonstraters were demanding the release of a fellow anti-TMX protester

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(Government of B.C.)
INFOGRAPHIC: How one pub trivia night can lead to nearly 300 COVID-19 exposures

One person with COVID-19 led to dozens of new cases

Backcountry skiers are dwarfed by the mountains as they make their way along a mountain ridge near McGillivray Pass Lodge located in the southern Chilcotin Mountains of British Columbia, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2012. Avalanche Canada has issued a special warning to people who use the backcountry in the mountains of western Alberta and eastern British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Avalanche Canada special warning for mountains in western Alberta, eastern B.C.

Avalanche Canada also says everyone in a backcountry party needs essential rescue gear

A recently finished $4.3-million taxiway extension at the Victoria International Airport (not pictured) is unusable because of a blind spot. (Black Press Media file photo)
Blind spot leaves Victoria airport’s new $4.3-million taxiway extension unusable

Solution has been put on hold by COVID-19 pandemic, says airport authority

The City of Vancouver estimates there are 3,500 Canada geese in the city right now, and that number is growing. (Bruce Hogarth)
Help tame Vancouver’s Canada goose population by reporting nests: park officials

The city is asking residents to be on the lookout so staff can remove nests or addle eggs

Most Read