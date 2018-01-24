A supportive housing and shelter facility has been proposed near Lougheed Highway on Burnett Street in Maple Ridge. (THE NEWS/files)

Information session Monday in Maple Ridge on housing for homeless

B.C. Housing to host second open house in early February.

  • Jan. 24, 2018 10:30 a.m.
  • News

B.C. Housing will host a public information session on plans for proposed supportive and emergency housing, as well as affordable rental housing and addictions support in Maple Ridge on Monday, Jan. 29

The “drop-in” style meeting will be held at Haney Presbyterian Church, located at 11858 – 216th St., from 4-8 p.m.

“Residents will have the opportunity to have their questions answered by expert staff from B.C. Housing, Fraser Health, the local intensive case management team and the Salvation Army,” said Rajvir Rao, with B.C. Housing.

“Public feedback can be provided in person at the sessions, including by anonymous written submission, to ensure that everyone is comfortable offering their opinion.”

The province has proposed new supportive housing at 11749 and 11761 Burnett St. – 40 new supportive homes and relocation of up to 40 shelter beds.

About 175 people attended a protest rally against the proposed 80-bed Burnett Street homeless shelter proposal on Saturday at Maple Ridge’s Memorial Peace Park bandstand.

Jodi Seminoff, who organized the rally, said opponents of the shelter have collected approximately 800 signatures in an online petition.

Another rally is planned for Saturday, Feb. 3 at the same location.

The province has also proposed new affordable rental housing at 21375 Lougheed Highway – new homes for low-income families and seniors, as well as temporary, supportive modular homes for people experiencing homelessness. A location for the latter has not been determined

As well, the province is promising enhanced outreach and support services, through the intensive case management team, for people in need.

“The provincial government is working to provide a full spectrum of housing options and supports to help people in need, and to strengthen the overall response to the ongoing homelessness and housing challenges in Maple Ridge,” Rao said.

The public information session will be followed by a second open house, hosted by B.C. Housing in early February.

• For more information about the proposals in Maple Ridge, visit http://www.bchousing.org/partner-services/public-engagement/maple-ridge-supportive-housing.

