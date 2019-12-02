Injured Maple Ridge business park employee recovering

Firefighters and paramedics responded to workplace incident Thursday. (THE NEWS/files)

A worker injured in the Maple Meadows Business Park on Thursday is expected to make a full recovery.

Pitt Meadows Plumbing and Mechanical Systems, on 113B Avenue, confirmed that one of its workers was involved in an incident early that morning.

“We can also confirm that the worker’s injuries were not life-threatening and they are expected to make a full recovery,” Pitt Meadows Plumbing said in a release on Monday.

“Each employee at Pitt Meadows Plumbing is a member of our extended family, so we wish our injured worker a speedy recovery,” the company said.

The company is also cooperating with WorkSafe BC in its investigation.

WorkSafe BC won’t issue any comment while its investigation is ongoing.



pmelnychuk@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter