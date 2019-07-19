A baby deer named Gilbert is in need of a home at a licensed sanctuary, says Dr. Oz of Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital. (Facebook)

UPDATE: West Kelowna fawn euthanized, not claimed by sanctuary

Gilbert the deer has been euthanized after a suitable home was not found in time

UPDATE: 5:05 p.m.

The baby deer at Rose Valley Veterinary Clinic in West Kelowna has been euthanized.

Dr. Oz said neither he or the government found a suitable home for the fawn they called Gilbert and it will be a rough night for all at the clinic.

“I will cry while I’m doing it,” he said. “It’s just part of the job.”

Oz added that he and his team worked endlessly over the past three days to find Gilbert a home and they all hope that Gilbert’s death is not in vain.

“I do hope that people and the government see this and realize that more animal sanctuaries are needed in the Okanagan.”

_________

A baby deer in West Kelowna is running out of time.

Unless a licensed animal sanctuary claims Gilbert by 5 p.m. Friday night, the fawn will be euthanized as it is against provincial regulations to keep a deer in confined areas.

Gilbert was suffering from a broken leg when he was brought to Rose Valley Veterinary Clinic in West Kelowna, and is unable to walk on his own and cannot be released into the wild.

“I’m hoping any sanctuary will call and take him,” said Rose Valley’s Dr. Moshe Oz.

READ MORE: Time is short for baby Okanagan deer, Gilbert: Dr. Oz

The veterinarian has spent the last three days with Gilbert and has been trying around the clock to help find a sanctuary to save the fawn’s life.

Dr. Oz said that if they can’t save the baby deer it will be a definite sign that there are more animal sanctuaries needed in the Okanagan.

“There should be a way to save these baby deer,” he said.

READ MORE: West Kelowna vet saves turtle from hook

READ MORE: Respected wildlife artist in the Okanagan dies

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
BC Wildfire Service warns wet weather no reason to be complacent
Next story
Canada joins global pact to stop illegal fishing trade, plans more inspections

Just Posted

Katzie paddled together in honour of a fallen family member

More than 30 members of the Katzie First Nation reserve took part in the canoeing event

Money in to finish Lougheed Highway twinning

$29 million to complete four laning of four-kilometre stretch in Maple Ridge, but no start date

Campers expect 100 per cent online reservations at Golden Ears next season

Maple Ridge group has been fighting to keep drive in bookings

Maple Ridge council will be asked to declare climate emergency

Vancouver, London and Los Angeles have already done so

Pitt Meadows seeks partners in flood protection

$100 million in work needed to improve dike system

Rich the Vegan scoots across Canada for the animals

Rich Adams is riding his push scooter across Canada to bring awareness to the dog meat trade in Asia

Body, burning truck found near northern B.C. town

RCMP unsure if the two seperate discoveries are related

Former Fernie Ghostrider re-signs with Vancouver Canucks

Josh Teves has signed a two-year contract with the NHL team

Couple found dead along northern B.C. highway in double homicide

Woman from the U.S. and man from Australia found dead near Liard Hot Springs

Injured fawn at B.C. vet will be euthanized Friday night unless claimed by sanctuary

Gilbert the deer is currently being treated at West Kelowna’s Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital

BC Wildfire Service warns wet weather no reason to be complacent

Fire risk currently low for much of B.C. compared to same time over last two years.

TransLink estimates entire Surrey-Langley SkyTrain route would cost $3.12B

The proposed route could have eight stations

Bank of Canada lowers qualifying rate used in mortgage stress tests

Home sales softened last year after the federal government introduced new stress test rules for uninsured mortgages

Trudeau says Ottawa open to proposals for B.C. refinery as gas prices soar

Prime minister says he knows B.C. residents are struggling and the federal government is open to ideas

Most Read