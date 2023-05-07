Inmate goes missing in Maple Ridge

Ridge Meadows RCMP was able to locate a missing inmate in Maple Ridge. (The News files)

An inmate went missing over the weekend in Maple Ridge.

Ridge Meadows RCMP confirmed the incident happened on Saturday in East Maple Ridge.

Sgt. Sarah Leonard with the Ridge Meadows detachment also confirmed that the inmate has since been taken into custody and there is no risk to the public.

Sgt. Leonard said the incident involved a single inmate. Though it was unclear if the inmate went missing from the Fraser Regional Correctional Centre or the Alouette Correctional Centre for Women. It was also unclear if the inmate was able to escape from either one of the prisons, or if they were being transported when they went missing, or possibly while they were doing work in the community.

“The file is still under investigation, so I can’t go into details about it,” said Leonard.

