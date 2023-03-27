Input sought for future Pitt Meadows intersection upgrades

The province is asking residents for input into proposed upgrades to a busy intersection in Pitt Meadows.

A conceptual design showing improvements to the intersection of Lougheed Highway and Harris Road is available for viewing online by the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

The new design is expected to improve safety by reducing traffic congestion, improve connections within the community through transit and active transportation investments, and reduce travel times.

Features will include: improved local access to and from Highway 7 through a new signalized intersection couplet on Harris Road, approximately 150 metres north of Highway 7 and on Highway 7, approximately 200 meters west of Harris Road; enhanced traffic flow through coordinated intersection signals; a new, grade-separated pedestrian bridge over Highway 7 on the east side of Harris Road intersection; and more active transportation choices, including a four-metre-wide multi-use-pathway on the south side of Highway 7 between Allan Way and Harris Road.

“Harris Road is an important north-south route for people in Pitt Meadows, while the Lougheed Highway is a key regional trade and commuter corridor,” the city stated online.

“As planning progresses, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure will continue to engage with local and Indigenous governments, as well as residents and businesses directly affected. Following this public comment period, the ministry will advance the project design for future funding consideration,” the city said.

The project is expected to increase safety for drivers by shifting northbound and eastbound left turns to alternate locations with more capacity to reduce the likelihood of incidents at the intersection; enhance access to transit and connections for walking or cycling between provincial and municipal facilities; Reduce signal delay, highway congestion and improve travel times for motorists and transit; and accommodate future growth within Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge and enhance both local and regional travel, in addition to the movement of goods.

The cost of the project will be estimated following the public engagement and the finalization of the project design – with the final cost and funding sources confirmed as part of approvals for construction.

An in-person open house is also planned for people to see the new design, ask questions, and provide comments at Meadow Gardens Golf Club, 19675 Meadow Gardens Way, from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, March 30.

The public consultation ends Monday, April 24.

To view the design and submit input go to www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/transportation-projects/other-transportation-projects/highway7-harris-improvements.

