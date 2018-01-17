Input sought for road works for Maple Ridge

Salvation Army relocating from 222nd Street and Lougheed Highway. (THE NEWS/files)

The provincial government wants some feedback on the major renos it’s planning for the intersections along the Haney Bypass through Maple Ridge.

It’s holding a public information session on Wednesday, Jan. 31 at 4 p.m. at the ACT in downtown Maple Ridge.

“The project will help improve traffic flow along the Hwy. 7 corridor while reducing collisions and improving pedestrian safety and multi-modal connectivity,” said the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

The federal and provincial governments announced improvements to Lougheed Highway from Pitt Meadows to Mission almost a year ago.

The work will also entail encroaching on to the property of the Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries at 222nd Street and Lougheed, requiring the razing of that building and the relocation of the Salvation Army.

Last week, the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing announced the Salvation Army would be relocating to a new 80-bed supportive housing and shelter building planned for 11749 Burnett St. That news has since stirred up local opposition.

The Lougheed Highway (Hwy. 7) upgrades are part of an overall $70-million strategy for the Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge-Mission corridor. The B.C. government is contributing $16.9 million and the Government of Canada is contributing $5.4 million for the Haney Bypass Intersection Improvement Project, with future improvements coming for the Highway 7 corridor through Mission and Pitt Meadows.

The Maple Ridge part of the project will cost $22.3 million and address four congested areas along Lougheed Highway and involve:

• redesigning the intersection at Lougheed Highway and 222nd Street;

• redesigning the intersection at Lougheed Highway and Kanaka Way;

• a new traffic signal at the Haney Bypass and Callaghan Avenue; and

• a new traffic signal at the Haney Bypass at 227th Street.