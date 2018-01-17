Salvation Army relocating from 222nd Street and Lougheed Highway. (THE NEWS/files)

Input sought for road works for Maple Ridge

Consultation on Haney Bypass upgrades

The provincial government wants some feedback on the major renos it’s planning for the intersections along the Haney Bypass through Maple Ridge.

It’s holding a public information session on Wednesday, Jan. 31 at 4 p.m. at the ACT in downtown Maple Ridge.

“The project will help improve traffic flow along the Hwy. 7 corridor while reducing collisions and improving pedestrian safety and multi-modal connectivity,” said the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

The federal and provincial governments announced improvements to Lougheed Highway from Pitt Meadows to Mission almost a year ago.

The work will also entail encroaching on to the property of the Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries at 222nd Street and Lougheed, requiring the razing of that building and the relocation of the Salvation Army.

Last week, the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing announced the Salvation Army would be relocating to a new 80-bed supportive housing and shelter building planned for 11749 Burnett St. That news has since stirred up local opposition.

The Lougheed Highway (Hwy. 7) upgrades are part of an overall $70-million strategy for the Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge-Mission corridor. The B.C. government is contributing $16.9 million and the Government of Canada is contributing $5.4 million for the Haney Bypass Intersection Improvement Project, with future improvements coming for the Highway 7 corridor through Mission and Pitt Meadows.

The Maple Ridge part of the project will cost $22.3 million and address four congested areas along Lougheed Highway and involve:

• redesigning the intersection at Lougheed Highway and 222nd Street;

• redesigning the intersection at Lougheed Highway and Kanaka Way;

• a new traffic signal at the Haney Bypass and Callaghan Avenue; and

• a new traffic signal at the Haney Bypass at 227th Street.

Teachers' union votes for non-confidence in school board
Popular high school hangout in Maple Ridge being demolished

Plans dusted off for Maple Ridge industrial land

New partner reviving application for former TransLink land

Input sought for road works for Maple Ridge

Consultation on Haney Bypass upgrades

Popular high school hangout in Maple Ridge being demolished

Former students share memories.

More aboriginal students graduating in Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows

District way ahead of the provincial average

Police called to argument at Maple Ridge food bank

No arrests made in morning incident

VIDEO: Orcas put on a show near Hornby Island

Louis Jobodin shares photos and video of his experience

Teachers' union votes for non-confidence in school board

Lack of action after embattled trustee’s comments created unsafe workplace, Chilliwack teachers claim

Island Health: No need for alarm in wake of Victoria needle-prick incidents

Three incidents in a week prompts meeting between health authority, city service providers

B.C. coast loggers celebrate history, hope for improvement

Truck Loggers Association awaits B.C. NDP government’s new direction

Global Affairs aware of report of two Canadians kidnapped in Nigeria

The foreigners were heading south from Kafanchan to Abuja when they were ambushed around Kagarko

Whistler role in potential Calgary Olympic bid would be welcome: IOC

Calgary is mulling whether to vie for the 2026 Games, and could look to facilities in B.C.

Food industry failing at voluntary sodium reduction: Health Canada

Health Canada report shows the food industry made no meaningful progress in curtailing salt levels

Best B.C. cities to live in: millennial edition

Other local municipalities score at bottom of list from real estate blog

Solitary confinement in Canadian prisons unconstitutional: B.C. Supreme Court

Associations argued that solitary confinement was inhumane

