Pacific Institution in Abbotsford. Abbotsford News file photo

Inquest scheduled into death of man in prison for gang-related killing

Gurwinder Mann, 39, died in Abbotsford while serving life sentence

A coroner’s inquest has been scheduled early next year into the death of a man who was in prison for a gang-related killing.

Gurwinder (Gogi) Singh Mann, 39, suffered an injury in 2013 while in custody at the Donnaconna Institute near Quebec City and was transferred the following year to Pacific Institution in Abbotsford.

Mann was under the care of the medical unit there until his death on Dec. 26, 2015, according to a press release from the BC Coroners Service.

The release does not indicate the nature of Mann’s 2013 injury nor the exact cause of his death.

Mann began serving a life sentence in May 2003 for the gang-related killing of Gurpreet Sohi, 20, who was gunned down in his Delta basement in 2000.

RELATED: Inquest jury makes 5 recommendations into B.C. RCMP spokesman's death

The inquest will review the circumstances of how Mann died. The presiding coroner, Dr. Jatinder Baidwan, and a jury will hear evidence from witnesses under oath to determine the facts surrounding the death.

A coroner’s jury cannot make any legal findings, but can make recommendations to prevent future deaths in similar circumstances.

The inquest is scheduled to begin Feb. 19 at 9:30 a.m. at the Burnaby Coroners’ Court on the 20th floor at 4720 Kingsway (Metrotower II in Burnaby’s Metrotown).

Also serving a life sentence for Gurpreet Sohi’s murder is Ravinder (Robbie) Soomel, who was sentenced in 2010 in relation to another earlier killing – that of 18-year-old Jason Herle, who was gunned down by two men hiding in the bushes as he was leaving his parents’ King Road home in Abbotsford with his girlfriend in November 1997.

Soomel and co-accused Tajinder Bains each pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder in that case.

